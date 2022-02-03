It’s obviously been a while since the Seahawks had one of the most consistent and stable secondaries in the NFL

But that point was made clearer than ever in 2021 as instability at cornerback was a significant reason for the team’s struggles on defense in a 7-10 season.

Seattle started five different cornerbacks and had seven different cornerback combinations in 17 games, none for more than four games continuously.

Here’s the breakdown, with the first name on the list the starter at left cornerback, and the second name the starter at right cornerback:

D.J. Reed/Tre Flowers for three games. Then Sidney Jones/Reed for four. Then Tre Brown/Reed for two. Then Brown/Jones for one. Then Jones/Reed again for three. Then Jones/Bless Austin for one, then Jones/John Reid for one. Then Reid/Reed for one before going back to Jones/Reed for the season finale at Arizona.

Yep, that’s a lot of instability, and probably plays into why the Seahawks tended to play passively on defense. Pete Carroll really, really hates giving up big plays and it’s a lot easier to risk that possibility if you have complete trust in your cornerbacks, something he didn’t always seem to have in 2021.

That’s one of Seattle’s tasks in 2022 — to enter the season with more certainty at cornerback. But that will take some work this offseason.

Let’s look at the cornerback spot more fully as we continue our review of Seahawks positions.

Cornerbacks

Starters

Right cornerback D.J. Reed

Age: 25

Snaps played in regular season: 1,000

Contract situation: Now an unrestricted free agent.

Left cornerback Sidney Jones

Age: 25

Snaps played in regular season: 728

Contract situation: Now an unrestricted free agent.

Left cornerback Tre Brown

Age: 24

Snaps played: 255

Contract situation: Will be entering second season of four-year rookie deal due a non-guaranteed $825,000 in 2022.

Key backups

Bless Austin

Age: 25

Snaps played: 149

Contract situation: Now a restricted free agent.

John Reid

Age: 25

Snaps played: 132

Contract situation: Now an exclusive rights free agent.

Others on roster

Nigel Warrior, Gavin Heslop, Michael Jackson.

2021 review

The Seahawks can’t just blame injuries and some absences due to COVID-19 for their issues at cornerback this year.

Much of it at the beginning of the season was of their own making as Seattle banked heavily on veteran free agent signee Ahkello Witherspoon emerging as a starter, if not at the least playing a key role, giving him $4 million guaranteed last spring. Witherspoon was signed with the hope he would replace Shaquill Griffin, who signed a three-year deal worth up to $40 million with Jacksonville.

And for much of camp, the starting cornerbacks were Witherspoon and Flowers, who took advantage of an injury to Reed to appear to revive his career.

But the Seahawks quickly soured on Witherspoon and traded him after the preseason to the Steelers for a 2023 fifth-round pick (Witherspoon will still count $1.25 million against Seattle’s cap in 2022).

That had Seattle deciding the week of the first regular season game to move Reed to the left side instead of his usual right to start alongside Flowers, a pairing that not had worked together in those roles all of camp.

It probably shouldn’t have been a surprise that plan hit a few bumps in the road. And after shaky defensive performances in Weeks Two and Three, Seattle decided to start over, benching Flowers (who was eventually waived and claimed by the Bengals and will be playing in the Super Bowl), moving Reed back to the right side and inserting Jones — acquired in a trade the week before the season — to the left, and then eventually going with Brown, a rookie fourth-round pick who impressed early in camp before a knee injury derailed his progress.

Further complicating matters was an injury to Marquise Blair, who had been sharing the nickel corner duties with Ugo Amadi, in October. That meant Amadi became the full-time nickel, and then an injury to Jamal Adams forced Ryan Neal, who often had played in six-defensive back packages, to take over as a full-time safety.

There were other reasons for issues in pass defense, notably an inconsistent pass rush. But when the dust cleared, Seattle had allowed more passing yards than all but the Ravens — 265 per game — and had two interceptions from true corners, both by Reed.

2022 preview

Given all that, some might wonder why Seattle would want to try to keep its cornerback room largely intact.

Advertising

But the signing of Witherspoon was simply the latest attempt to bring in an outside free agent that didn’t work out, with players not groomed in the Carroll way often finding it hard to adjust.

All of the corners playing at the end of the season had been acquired in the last two years, and Seattle seems unlikely to want to have to start over with another major makeover.

Doing that mostly means re-signing Reed, as it wouldn’t seem it would take much to bring back Jones, Austin and Reid. Brown is under contract.

Reed is rated as the 76th free agent overall and 10th cornerback by Pro Football Focus, which estimated his worth as a three-year, $27 million deal. PFF wrote of Reed: “Reed allowed a passer rating of 66.0 from the 68 targets thrown into his coverage, with only 51.5% of those throws caught by their intended target. Reed shouldn’t be anybody’s top corner, but he has shown he has a role as a No. 2 or a player with versatility within the secondary.”

Reed said he hopes to be back, but having finally hit free agency and proven he can be a starter, may want to hit the market and see what happens.

Amadi and Blair also remain under contract so Seattle can use that duo again as its nickels. But Quandre Diggs’ situation might mean the Seahawks use one or both at safety, instead. And Seattle might also consider bringing in competition for that spot.

There are some free agents available if the Seahawks want to shoot big led by New England’s J.C. Jackson and Carolina’s Stephon Gilmore.

But given a lot of Seattle’s other needs, spending big at corner on outside free agents seems unlikely. But that also depends on getting Reed back. If that doesn’t happen, then the Seahawks might have to again go outside for an answer and hope it works out better than it did in 2021.

Up next: Special teams.