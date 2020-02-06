The 2019 season marked a year of transition for the Seahawks’ receiving corps, the first since 2010 without Doug Baldwin.

But forming a new duo of starting receivers in a base offense may have gone better than expected with Tyler Lockett turning in one of the most productive seasons in team history and DK Metcalf one of the best rookie seasons in team history.

It was filling out the rest of the receiving corps that proved a challenge that now would appear to loom as a priority as Seattle enters the 2020 offseason.

As we continue our review of Seattle’s position groups, let’s look at the receivers.

RECEIVER

Starters

Tyler Lockett

Age: 27.

Snaps played in regular season: 994 (of 1,107 total.)

Contract situation: Two years remaining on contract. Due to make $8.6 million with an $11.35 million cap hit.

2019 number to know: His 82 receptions were the fourth-most in a single-season in team history.

DK Metcalf

Age: 22.

Snaps played in regular season: 927.

Contract situation: Entering second season of four-year rookie deal due to make $703,457 in 2020.

2019 number to know: Metcalf’s 58 receptions were tied for second among all NFL rookies and his 900 yards was third.

Key backups

David Moore

Age: 25.

Snaps played: 312.

Contract situation: Restricted free agent.

2019 number to know: His 60-yard TD against Minnesota was Seattle’s longest pass play of the season.

Jaron Brown

Age: 30.

Snaps played: 373.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

2019 number to know: Caught only two passes for 15 yards after Oct. 20.

Malik Turner

Age: 24.

Snaps played: 242.

Contract situation: Exclusive rights free agent.

2019 number to know: Essentially ended the season as the team’s third receiver getting 51 and 44 percent of the snaps in the final two games he played.

Others on the roster in 2019: Josh Gordon (now an unrestricted free agent but remains suspended indefinitely); John Ursua (sixth-round pick played 18 snaps, including the post-season).

2019 review

Knowing Baldwin was retiring, the Seahawks drafted three receivers in 2019, hitting spectacularly on one (Metcalf, taken in the second round), whiffing on one (fourth-rounder Gary Jennings, who was waived at mid-season and is now with Miami) and getting some promising early returns on another (Ursua, who made what could have been the biggest catch of the season for Seattle in limited playing time if he’d gotten just another foot or so).

And they got what they hoped for out of Lockett, who answered any last question about whether he can truly be a number one receiver in the NFL.

But the rest was a jumble.

Seattle hoped Moore and Brown would take big leaps in 2019 after some optimistic signs in 2018 and give the team some legitimate options aside from Lockett and Metcalf (which became even more important once tight end Will Dissly went down with an Achilles injury in the sixth game of the season).

But Moore suffered a shoulder injury in camp and never seemed to really find his stride. That had Brown starting the year as the number three receiver. But he couldn’t hang on to that role, declared as a healthy inactive for two games at mid-season and catching just two passes in the final nine games in which he played.

That led to the gamble to claim Gordon, who turned in a few big moments but sadly again fell victim to substance abuse after just five games.

That all had Turner coming from somewhat out of nowhere to serve as the third receiver at the end of the season.

But he then suffered a concussion and missed two games, including the playoff win at Philadelphia, which is worth remembering when recalling what is surely everyone’s lasting memory of his season — the drop on the final offensive series against Green Bay.

All of which makes solidifying the back end of the receiving corps one of the higher items on the team’s to-do list this offseason.

2020 preview

As noted above, Lockett and Metcalf are each in the fold for at least two more years (and the team can’t offer Metcalf an extension until after his third year in 2021).

Moore and Turner will also likely be back, as will Ursua (and the Seahawks also appear to like Penny Hart, a 5-8, 180-pounder who spent time on the practice squad last season as a rookie and has already been signed to a futures contract).

The team figures to move on from Brown and likely explore other the free agent market for a veteran to serve as another reliable target.

There are a few big names, though as Pro Football Weekly put it when assessing the receiver free agent class, there are “none without red flags.’’

If Seattle really wanted to try to give Russell Wilson another potential “superstar’’ playmaker, it could swing for the likes of A J. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler who appears as if he may well hit the market. But he’s 32 and due to injuries has played just 35 games the last four years.

More likely is going for more of a mid-level veteran. Would Randall Cobb, who is 29 and caught 55 passes for Dallas last year, cost too much? Maybe, as OvertheCap.com estimated he’s worth $6.65 million.

Or maybe take a chance and see if a new home might do the trick for someone like Nelson Agholor or Tavon Austin?

And despite using three picks on receivers last year, Seattle could well use one again this year to take advantage of what some draft analysts are calling an exceptionally good receiver class (the Seahawks have taken at least one receiver in all but two previous drafts in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era).

Maybe Seattle could get a player such as Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson or South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards with one of the two late second-rounders the Seahawks hold.

One way or another, expect the Seahawks to make some changes to the back end of its receiving corps this offseason.

Up next: Offensive line.