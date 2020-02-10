Depending on your perspective, the Seahawks could be viewed as having an enviable situation at cornerback as they enter the offseason.

Seattle has three recently-drafted young cornerbacks to fill the three main corner roles, all of whom have shown promise, one earning a Pro Bowl bid this year. And combined, Seattle’s are due to make just $3.7 million next season, according to OvertheCap.com, less than all but two other teams, potentially freeing up lots of resources to use elsewhere.

But the end of the season also showed that maybe Seattle isn’t as set at cornerback as it may have hoped.

Second-year right corner Tre Flowers had noted struggles in the two playoff games and it’s hard to know yet if Ugo Amadi can really be a long-term answer at nickel.

The Seahawks will also have to decide within the next 12 months or so how much they think Shaquill Griffin is worth — now that he is into the final year of his rookie contract the team can offer him an extension. Do the Seahawks really think Griffin is a worthy successor to Richard Sherman? They’ll let their checkbook do the talking on that answer at some point over the next year.

As we continue our review of Seattle’s position groups heading into the offseason, here is a look at the cornerback spot.

Advertising

Starters

Right cornerback

Tre Flowers

Age: 24.

Snaps played in regular season: 978.

Contract situation: Two years left on four-year rookie deal.

2019 number to know: Three interceptions tied linebacker K.J. Wright for the team lead.

Left cornerback

Shaquill Griffin

Age: 24.

Snaps played in regular season: 917.

Contract situation: One year left on original four-year rookie contract and eligible for an extension.

2019 number to know: 12 passes defensed most on the team, one more than Flowers.

Key Backups

Akeem King

Age: 27.

Snaps played in regular season: 267.

Contract situation: Now an unrestricted free agent.

2019 number to know: Started three games — wins against Atlanta and Carolina and the home loss to Arizona. Played substantially in nickel and dime packages against Eagles and Vikings in regular season but saw no defensive snaps in playoffs.

Ugo Amadi

Age: 22.

Snaps played in regular season: 76.

Contract situation: Entering second season of four-year rookie deal.

2019 number to know: Was the primary nickel in the playoffs with a combined 25 snaps in the games against Eagles and Packers.

Others on roster in 2019: (Ryan Neal, played only special teams; Jamar Taylor, began the year as the nickel back but was cut midway through; Neiko Thorpe, played 22 snaps before being lost for the year in November and is now an unrestricted free agent).

Advertising

2019 review

The Seahawks went into the season hoping for a bounceback in year three by Griffin, who’d shown making the move to right corner in 2018 might not be as easy as the team had thought it would be, and continued progression in year two by Flowers, a surprise as a rookie in 2018.

The perception is that they got one of the two, with Griffin earning a Pro Bowl berth as a replacement after initially being named an alternate, while Flowers was regarded as enduring something of a sophomore slump.

Interestingly, some of the numbers indicate the gap between the play of the two might not have been as wide as perceived. According to Pro Football Focus, teams had a passer rating of 96.3 when Griffin was the nearest defender as opposed to 82.6 when Flowers was (numbers from Pro Football Reference were similar). One reason is that Flowers had three interceptions to zero for Griffin, which factors heavily into the formula.

And an obvious mitigating factor is that Griffin plays on the opponent’s right side while Flowers is on the left.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll, though, said frankly at the end of the season that his message to Flowers was “we’ve got to get better” in 2020.

The Seahawks had something of a merry-go-round at the nickel corner spot. Amadi got the start in the opener against the Bengals, who threw for 418 yards. Seattle then brought back veteran Jamar Taylor and he held that spot until being released after having some struggles in the win at San Francisco.

King then played the nickel spot the next three weeks (in part to match up against the tight end-heavy offenses of the Eagles and Vikings) before the Seahawks turned to Amadi for the rest of the year.

Carroll said later he wished the Seahawks might have decided on using Amadi there earlier. The playoff game showed that as should only be expected of a rookie who had played little, Amadi has some room to grow.

King started three games as an injury replacement for Griffin (twice) and Flowers (once). Otherwise, aside from the departed Taylor, no one else played much at corner for Seattle in 2019.

2020 preview

With what were the top three corners at the end of the season all under contract, Seattle doesn’t have to do much at this spot if it doesn’t want.

And it seems unlikely Seattle is going to give up on Flowers.

But it wouldn’t be a surprise for Seattle to add a corner to compete at that spot — and one who maybe also could help at nickel — either via the draft or free agency.

Advertising

There’s a few big names potentially available such as Byron Jones of Dallas, Chris Harris of the Broncos and James Bradberry of Carolina. But Seattle hasn’t had a ton of success bringing in veterans from the outside (the most notable failing being Cary Williams, released after playing just 10 games in 2015 after signing a three-year deal).

More likely is signing a veteran to a low- or almost-no-risk deal, and adding via the draft (and if King isn’t brought, Seattle at least has to find someone to fill that role (the Seahawks signed Brian Allen, a fifth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017 who was on the practice squad much of last season, to a futures contract last month.)

Seattle, though, also hasn’t drafted a cornerback higher than the third round (Griffin in 2017) during the Carroll/John Schneider era, and only one higher than the fifth, and that might be the more expected course of action again.

Up next: Safeties.