Our review of Seahawks’ position groups continues with a spot that coming out of the spring looked like it might be vastly improved and a significant part of the offense, only to turn into a position where things didn’t ever seem to go quite as planned — tight ends.

Here’s a look:

Tight end

STARTER

Greg Olsen

Age: 35.

Snaps played in regular season: 429.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

BACKUPS

Will Dissly

Age: 24

Snaps played: 557.

Contract situation: Entering final season of four-year rookie deal in 2021. Due to make $920,000 in 2021.

Jacob Hollister

Age: 27.

Snaps played: 374.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free season.

Colby Parkinson

Age: 22.

Snaps played: 51.

Contract situation: Rookie contract lasts through 2023. Due to make $780,000 in 2021.

Luke Willson

Age: 31.

Snaps played: 10.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

2020 review

Seattle came out of the free agency period last year putting together what loomed as an improved tight end corps, signing future Hall of Famer Olsen to a one-year deal worth $6.9 million. and then re-signing Hollister and Willson to join returnee Dissly.

Then came the draft and Seattle added two more in Hollister and seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan, some wondering why the Seahawks were adding more to what seemed a pretty loaded group.

Pro Football Focus rated Seattle’s group as the 16th-best tight end corps heading into the year, writing: “There are plenty of solid options at tight end for the Seahawks, but their best-case scenario is a rejuvenated Olsen combined with Dissly proving that his big plays have not been a fluke.’’

Unfortunately, that best-case scenario didn’t really come to fruition.

Age seemed to catch up with Olsen before injuries did, and he scored his only touchdown in the opener and finished with just 24 catches for 239 yards.

Dissly made an inspirational, if not remarkable, recovery from an Achilles injury in 2019 after a knee injury in 2018.

But he didn’t quite get back to his 2018-19 form, maybe in part due to also playing more in-line with the loss of George Fant and his eligible tackle/extra tight end role,, and his stats for a full season in 2020 —- 24 receptions for 251 yards and two TDs — barely matched what he had in six games in 2019 (23-262, four).

Hollister was kept on with a $3.2 million restricted free agent contract, then, somewhat oddly, barely played the first five games — just 48 snaps — maybe because the team was dangling him in trade talks.

He then played 23 or more snaps in nine of the last 11 games but ended up with 40 fewer snaps than in 2019 and lower numbers all around — 25 receptions for 209 yards compared to 41 for 349 in 2019 when he made $649,000.

Willson somewhat surprisingly was kept as a fourth tight end but played just 10 snaps before being waived when Parkinson — who broke his foot training in June in another unforeseen circumstance that hit this group — was finally able to play (Willson later returned but didn’t see action).

Parkinson ended up seeing action in six games with two receptions for 16 yards, both in the blowout of the Jets.

The upshot was Seattle’s tight ends in 2020 basically produced the same as they’d done the year before despite the greater investment —- Seattle spent just over $12 million on the tight end spot in 2020, 11th most in the NFL.

Seattle’s tight ends combined for 4.7 receptions and 44.7 yards per game in 2020 compared to 4.8 and 45.8 in 2019 when it combined to make $6.7 million.

The inability to get as much as might have been hoped out of the tight ends came to a head in the playoff loss to the Rams when Russell Wilson was 1-7 for 1 yard targeting tight ends.

2021 preview

Olsen, Hollister and Willson are now all free agents, and Olsen and Willson would seem unlikely to be back, though Carroll said he planned to talk to Olsen and see what he had in mind. It’s been expected Olsen may retire to take a football analyst job he has already agreed to with FOX.

Carroll acknowledged after the season that the injuries and long rehabs of the last two years might have caught up to Dissly a little bit this year.

“Diss will be better than he was,’’ Carroll said last week. “Two straight years of major surgery to overcome. He’ll be better.’’

Carroll said he was also “really excited’’ about Parkinson.

Seattle also has high hopes for Sullivan, who was moved to defensive end at midseason and played in one game against the 49ers but who is expected to again play tight end going forward.

Undrafted rookie free agent Tyler Mabry also spent the season on the practice squad after impressing in camp.

Will Seattle bring back Hollister? If so, it would probably be for less than what he made last year. But if so, then Seattle may not have to do much at this position other than hoping for improvement in 2021 out of everyone — especially Parkinson and Sullivan — also hoping that maybe a new offensive coordinator will find more ways to get them the ball.

“That’s a good spot,” Carroll said of the tight end position after the season.

Having used two picks on tight ends last year and with just five picks this year, Seattle would seem more likely to fill out the position through either veteran or undrafted rookie free agency.

Up next: Receivers.