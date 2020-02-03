Russell Wilson may not have gotten any votes for MVP, continuing a somewhat astonishing streak of never having received a vote in his eight years in the NFL.

But Wilson was regarded as the most valuable player this year by one statistical metric — the Wins Above Average calculation by Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF, Wilson was worth four more wins this season than the average NFL quarterback (technically, 4.08).

Next on the list was Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, at 2.96.

So take that literally, and it means that because of Wilson Seattle was 11-5 this season instead of the 7-9 it would have been with an average NFL quarterback (let alone what it might have been like with a really bad one).

Not that Seahawks’ fans needed much convincing this season of Wilson’s brilliance, which was impressive enough even just using more mundane numbers such as touchdown passes (31), interceptions (just five, a career-low) and yards (4,110).

And as we begin our annual post-season review of Seattle’s position groups – both looking back and ahead — the above is a reminder that the Seahawks remain with one of the best situations in the NFL at the most pivotal position in the game.

Here’s a closer look at the QB position:

Starter

Russell Wilson

Age: 31.

Snaps played: 1,107 (of 1,107 total).

Contract situation: Signed through 2023. Wilson’s deal signed last April technically begins this year, averaging $35 million a season, most in the NFL.

2019 number to know: Wilson’s passing yards were the second-most of his career, second-most in franchise history and sixth-most in the NFL this year.

Backup

Geno Smith

Age: 29.

Snaps played: 0.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

2019 number to know: Smith became the second straight Seattle backup QB not to play a snap — Brett Hundley also did not play in 2018.

2019 review

Wilson spent most of the year regarded as an MVP favorite before the late stumbles by the team and Jackson’s continued ascent made the Baltimore Raven a runaway choice (and it’s worth remembering again that the MVP voting consists of 50 voters simply picking one player, with no second- or third-place votes, etc.)

And that Wilson threw for the second-most yards in franchise history and the big controversy at the end of the year was that he wasn’t throwing enough (his 516 attempts were the third-most of his career) speaks to how the perception of Wilson’s abilities and the team’s strengths has changed over the past eight years.

If there’s anything to watch with Wilson going forward it’s his running, which he logically will do a little bit less of with each, well, passing year.

Wilson’s 75 rushing attempts this year were the third-fewest of his career (his fewest was 67 the year before) and his longest run was 21 yards (the only year he’s had a shorter “long” run was his injury-riddled 2016 season when his longest run was 18).

Wilson has always been a careful runner, among the keys to his amazing durability, and figures to grow even moreso as the years go on.

2020 preview

The only question going forward is who backs up Wilson.

Smith made $805,000 last season, the veteran minimum for a six-year veteran. His salary would likely jump to $945,000 in 2020 (the projected minimum for a player with his veteran status next year).

But Smith, who will turn 30 in October, has thrown just four passes in the last two seasons and might want to pursue a team where he’d have a better chance to play. Conversely, the options don’t tend to get more plentiful for backup QBs as they get older.

Wilson’s cap number only goes up the next four years (from $26.2 million in 2019 to $31 million in 2020) so Seattle will continue to try to be as stingy as possible in what it spends at the backup QB spot.

But depending on what Seattle wants, there’s no shortage of available free agent veterans, including fairly big names such as Blake Bortles, Colt McCoy and Blaine Gabbert — and if the Seahawks really want to make it fun, Mike Glennon, Wilson’s teammate at North Carolina State — as well as some slightly younger options such as former Rams and Vikings backup Sean Mannion.

And could Seattle pursue a quarterback in the draft? Seattle has drafted a quarterback just once since landing Wilson, taking Alex McGough in the seventh round in 2018. More likely would seem again going the undrafted rookie free agent route.

Regardless, Seattle will for sure bring in at least two backup candidates for Wilson, players they’ll hope again never play a snap in 2020.

Next: Running backs.