Our review of Seahawks position groups continues with a spot that was record-setting and perplexing in 2020 — wide receiver.

First, a review of the players and their contract status:

Receivers

STARTERS

Tyler Lockett

Age: 28.

Snaps played in regular season: 944.

Contract situation: Entering final season of three-year deal. Due to make $11 million in base salary and count $13.75 million against the salary cap.

DK Metcalf

Age: 23.

Snaps played: 980.

Contract situation: Entering third season of four-year rookie deal. Due to make a base salary of $911,014 in 2021.

David Moore

Age: 25.

Snaps played: 482.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free season after making $1 million in 2020.

BACKUPS

Freddie Swain

Age: 22.

Snaps played: 351.

Contract situation: Entering second season of four-year rookie deal. Due to make a base salary of $78,000 in 2021.

Penny Hart

Age: 24.

Snaps played: 25.

Contract situation: Re-signed to a futures deal, which carries a base salary of $780,000 in 2021.

2020 review

One big question entering the season was whether the Seahawks could have two 1,000-yard receivers for only the second time in franchise history. That was answered in the final game when Lockett joined Metcalf in topping the four-figure mark. By then each was on his way to making his own mark — Metcalf topping Steve Largent’s season yardage record with 1,303 and Lockett topping the team’s season receptions list with 100.

Lockett finished with 1,054 yards to join Metcalf in the 1000-yard club. That made Seattle one of only three NFL teams to have two receivers reach 1,000 yards receiving (the others being Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill and Carolina’s D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson).

Metcalf and Lockett saw their numbers decline in the second of the season, as Seattle’s offense struggled to keep the same pace it had the first half. During that time coach Pete Carroll made it clear that discretion was the better part of valor when it came to the passing game.

Still, the end result was record-setting numbers, and with both under contract, Seattle has one of the NFL’s best 1-2 punches at receiver.

But everything else was question in 2020.

David Moore emerged as Seattle’s third receiver, as gambles on Phillip Dorsett and Josh Gordon did not pay off. They were not a gamble financially, as both made the league minimum salary.

Dorsett had fallen out of favor in New England and arrived in Seattle with a sore foot that caused him to miss the season.

After learning in August that Dorsett’s foot was an issue, the Seahawks re-signed the Gordon, uncertain when he might be available. Gordon had been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs.

The Seahawks hoped they might have Gordon for half a season or so, or at least the playoffs. But they ended up getting nothing. Gordon reportedly had a relapse in his recovery and he was eventually again reverted to the league’s suspended.

The upshot was the Seahawks actually had only five receivers see action all season, with Moore, Swain and Hart filling in roles behind Lockett and Metcalf.

Moore had a career-high 35 receptions but for just an average of 11.9 yards, far behind the 17.1 and 17.9 of his first two years with the Seahawks. He was quiet in the second half of the season when defenses began taking away the deep ball. Other than his memorable 45-yard catch that helped break open the game against the Rams, Moore didn’t have a catch for longer than 14 yards in the final eight games. He had just 55 yards receiving in the final eight games.

Swain, a sixth-round draft pick out of Florida, showed promise. But like Moore he was pretty much shut down during the second half of the season with just six catches for 62 yards in the final 11 games. He finished with 13 for 159 overall.

Hart was on the roster mostly for special teams reasons and had just one catch for three yards.

2021 preview

There is no shortage of intrigue with what the Seahawks might do at receiver in the offseason.

First, they might look to extend Lockett’s contract. That would keep him in the fold for a few more years and reduce his cap hit. Or they might do nothing, let Lockett play out his contract and see what happens.

Either way, Seattle knows it will have to extend Metcalf following the 2021 season when he may want to be paid close to the top of the receiver market. And he has every right to expect that.

After that, the Seahawks must determine if they needs an upgrade at the third receiver — the view here is they do.

Though Moore has had some good moments, he hasn’t established himself as a legit third option, which Seattle seemed to make clear with its pursuit of Dorsett and Gordon.

Carroll said after the season the Seahawks hope to re-sign Dorsett. Gordon, who is again indefinitely suspended, should probably — and sadly — not be counted on at this point.

As noted in every part of this series, Seattle has just one draft pick in the first three rounds and none until No. 56 overall in the second round. That means addressing anything in the draft will be risky.

That’s one reason re-signing Dorsett — a 2015 first-round pick of the Colts — and hoping for the best may be attractive.

Seattle also re-signed John Ursua, Aaron Fuller and Cody Thompson to futures contracts when the season ended and may hope that one of that trio — maybe Ursua — might be ready to ascend to a significant role. It’s worth noting Ursua is 26, so time isn’t necessarily on his side.

There is never any shortage of free agents available in free agency, but given the presence of Lockett and Metcalf, Seattle isn’t likely to want to spend big.

But two available free agents with local ties who could be intriguing are former University of Washington star John Ross — you’d think he could at least stretch the field — and Kendrick Bourne, who played at Eastern Washington. Bourne had 218 receptions and 11 touchdowns with the 49ers the past four years.

Up next: Offensive line.