The defensive line the Seahawks envisioned at the beginning of the 2020 season didn’t really come to plan.

But by the end of the year, the one they’d put together had helped Seattle get 46 sacks, seventh in the NFL and a huge leap from the 28 of 2019, which was fewer than all but one other team.

As we continue our review of Seattle’s position groups heading into the offseason let’s look at the defensive line.

STARTERS

DEFENSIVE END

Carlos Dunlap

Age: 31.

Snaps played in regular season: 316.

Contract situation: Entering final season of contract restructured after being traded to Seattle in which he’s due to make $10.1 million in base salary and have a $14.1 million cap hit.

Benson Mayowa

Age: 29.

Snaps played in regular season: 572.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent after making $3.018 million in 2020.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Jarran Reed

Age: 27.

Snaps played in regular season: 848.

Contract situation: Entering second season of two-year deal in which he is due $8.325 million in base salary with a cap hit of $13.975 million.

Poona Ford

Age: 25.

Snaps played in regular season: 967.

Contract situation: Restricted free agent after playing out his initial three-year undrafted rookie free agent contract, making $750,000 in 2020.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

Defensive end

L.J. Collier

Age: 25.

Snaps played in regular season: 560.

Contract situation: Entering third season of four-year rookie contract due to make $1.48 million in base salary in 2021.

Rasheem Green

Age: 23.

Snaps played: 365.

Contract situation: Entering final season of four-year rookie deal, set to make $920,000 in 2021.

Defensive tackle

Bryan Mone

Age: 25.

Snaps played: 228.

Contract situation: Now an Exclusive-Rights Free Agent after making $675,000 in 2020.

2020 review

There was no Jadeveon Clowney when the year began, with the team unable to reach agreement to keep him. There was also no Darrell Taylor, who the team drafted in the second round with the thought he maybe could start immediately but who instead missed the season while still recovering from surgery last winter to repair a stress fracture suffered in college. And by the end of the second game of the season there was no Bruce Irvin, who was signed in part to help replace Clowney but then suffered an ACL injury against New England.

Seattle also had to play for stretches without Green and Mayowa

But the Seahawks kept adding pieces, trading for Carlos Dunlap and signing Damon Harrison, to name the most notable, and eventually, like the rest of the defense, the line finally found its stride in the second half of the season.

Sure, Jamal Adams’ 9.5 sacks was a big contribution to Seattle’s sack total, as was blitzing a little bit more (Seattle blitzed 33.5% of the time in 2020 compared to 26.9% in 2019, according to Pro Football Reference.

But the line had 30.5 sacks led by the 6.5 of Reed, six of Mayowa and five of Dunlap.

Seattle also finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per attempt at 3.9, down markedly from the 4.8 of 2019.

And when the year ended, Carroll said he hopes Seattle can pretty much bring back the same line in 2021.

“I want to put together this past rush again and see what happens when Darrell comes back and enters into it,’’ Carroll said, adding he also wants to keep as much of the inside linemen as possible, as well. “ … That’s the main focus is make sure this pass rush comes back intact and we can grow from there.’’

2021 preview

The good news in Carroll’s quest to keep the line largely intact is that the Seahawks have most of the key pieces up front under club control with Dunlap, Green, Collier, Taylor, Alton Robinson and Jarran Reed all under contract.

But because Seattle has only about $2.75 million in available cap space in numbers updated this week from OvertheCap.com, there will be speculation of whether the Seahawks may need to do something to lessen the cap hits of Dunlap and/or Reed. Dunlap in particular the team might look to extend to lessen the 2021 hit.

Dunlap said he hopes to stay in Seattle and after the way the line came to life once he entered the lineup at the midway point (he had his five sacks in just eight games with Seattle).

And of Reed’s $13.5 million cap hit, $5 million is in dead money, so another extension could be an option.

After a breakthrough third year in the NFL, Ford can expect to get the highest-tender possible for a player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent — a second-rounder — projected to be at $3.4 million, meaning Seattle could then match any offer he might receive or get a second-round pick in return if he signs elsewhere.

Seattle can keep its main interior rotation intact by exercising the exclusive rights option on Mone, who the team felt played well enough to essentially render Harrison expendable despite the fanfare that greeted his arrival in October.

Carroll said he’d like to re-sign Mayowa, as well, as the veteran flourished in a more complementary role when he returned from injury in the second half of the year and was able to stay fresher playing more limited snaps at the rush end, or LEO spot, with the arrival of Dunbar.

One real key figures to be Taylor. He returned to practice the week of the playoff game against the Rams and Carroll said he was impressive. If Seattle is truly confident Taylor can hit the ground running in 2021 then the Seahawks may not need to do a whole lot to add from the outside with all the other young players also returning.

The 2021 campaign looms as a key season in particular for Green, who will be an unrestricted free agent following the season, and Collier, a 2019 first-round pick who began to show some flashes in 2020. Collier has two years left on his rookie deal but could be extended following the year, or Seattle could pick up his first-round option next year if he were to have a big season.

Green and Collier mostly manned the team’s five-technique end spot but also then moving inside in the nickel, which allowed Seattle to usually get by with just three true tackles on gameday.

Up next: Linebackers.