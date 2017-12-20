Seahawk Doug Baldwin on Wednesday announced the first seven organizations to receive grants from the team's Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund.

Roughly three months after the Seahawks announced the creation of a Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund designed to raise money for varying causes and community groups, the team on Wednesday revealed the first seven recipients of grants.

Receiver Doug Baldwin announced during his regular meeting with the media Wednesday that the fund has raised roughly $1 million and is now distributing roughly $125,000 in grants in amounts of $15,000-$25,000.

The seven groups receiving grants are: Being Empowered Through Supportive Transitions (B.E.S.T), Not This Time, FEEST (Food Empowerment Education and Sustainability Team, YUIR and EPIC – American Friends Service Committee (AFCS), SafeFutures Youth Center, Team Child, and the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (information on each of the groups can be found here).

Baldwin said the team worked with the Seattle Foundation to identify worthy organizations that he said are focused on education and leadership addressing equality and justice, or as he said “organizations (that) align with our core values as the players’ fund.”

“We’ve kind of been working towards a number of specific topics that we have had conversations about as a team and Seattle Foundation partnering with them and utilizing their help in trying to identify these organizations that align with those, with our thought process and so these organizations were at the top of the list,” Baldwin said. “Some of them were at the top of the list and so we went through and filtered out which ones we wanted to support.”

The team announced that the grants will be funded by donations made by fans and supporters from all over the world, by Seahawks players and staff, by Paul G. Allen Philanthropies, by the Carroll Family Fund, by John and Traci Schneider, by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Nadella Family Trust, and by Starbucks and the Starbucks Foundation.

The fund was formed as a result of talks the players had emanating from early-season protests held during the national anthem and other similar statements. But Baldwin said the players wanted to make clear they did not just want to draw attention to social injustice but also attempt to do something to help.

“I think what I am most proud of and I want to say this very delicately because I don’t want it to be thought of that this is the end,” Baldwin said. “This is not the end. There is still more work to be done and there will be more work done, but what I think I am most proud is the collaboration that we have had between a number of different entities, individuals, organizations to come to support this fund. But not only this fund, the idea that we can have a huge impact on the communities that we live in, on our state, on the local level and then obviously, national as well in ways that maybe nobody really fathomed before, but if we work together, which I think this fund has been a beautiful example of people working together to actually enact those changes, effectuate change, I think that is what I am most proud of.”

Information on the fund and how to donate can be found here.