The Seahawks’ storybook season continues.
After grinding out an overtime win over the Rams earlier, Seattle got the help it needed with the Lions beating the Packers on Sunday night and will return to the playoffs after missing last season.
The Seahawks visit the divisional rival 49ers on Saturday afternoon in a wild-card round matchup. Seattle lost to San Francisco, which won the NFC West despite losing its top two quarterbacks, in both games this season.
For now, it’s time to celebrate for the Seahawks and their fans after an improbable run to the playoffs following the oft-mentioned Russell Wilson trade during the offseason. Here’s what players, other local teams and fans are saying about Seattle’s playoff appearance.
Sound off: Let us know how you’re feeling about the Seahawks in the playoffs in the comments section.
