The Seahawks’ storybook season continues.

After grinding out an overtime win over the Rams earlier, Seattle got the help it needed with the Lions beating the Packers on Sunday night and will return to the playoffs after missing last season.

The Seahawks visit the divisional rival 49ers on Saturday afternoon in a wild-card round matchup. Seattle lost to San Francisco, which won the NFC West despite losing its top two quarterbacks, in both games this season.

For now, it’s time to celebrate for the Seahawks and their fans after an improbable run to the playoffs following the oft-mentioned Russell Wilson trade during the offseason. Here’s what players, other local teams and fans are saying about Seattle’s playoff appearance.

Sound off: Let us know how you’re feeling about the Seahawks in the playoffs in the comments section.

THE SHOW GOES ON! pic.twitter.com/aGUiuLVxM8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2023

Seahawks are in … https://t.co/y3YGF6bCdZ — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 9, 2023

Let’s go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) January 9, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Mariners just made the playoffs in the same year for the first time in history. — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) January 9, 2023

NFL just announced the tee times



Aaron Rodgers – Saturday 4:30pm — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) January 9, 2023

LFG!!!!! All we need is a chance! — Uchenna Nwosu 🇳🇬 (@UchennaN_42) January 9, 2023

Per @SuperBookSports, 49ers open -10.5, total 42.5 for #SuperWildCardWeekend vs Seahawks. — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) January 9, 2023

Experienced the moment together. 💙 pic.twitter.com/rC5cbe8IFZ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2023

what geno said pic.twitter.com/tDhFgKGDLw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 9, 2023

2 Dubs in 1 night is crazy — 𝒦ℰ𝒩𝒩ℰ𝒯ℋ 𝒲𝒜ℒ𝒦ℰℛ ℐℐℐ🤍 (@Kenneth_Walker9) January 9, 2023

LFG!!!!! All we need is a chance! — Uchenna Nwosu 🇳🇬 (@UchennaN_42) January 9, 2023

LETSGOOOOO 🙌🙌🙌 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) January 9, 2023

LFG!!! — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) January 9, 2023

The Seahawks are going to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/o7eSEhrgjD — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 9, 2023

Seahawks…

Trade Russ

Release Wagner

Promote Geno

Start six Rookies

No Depth



9-8 make the Playoffs 🤯 https://t.co/tRvZ7HhbCb — Travis Fulton (@travisfulton) January 9, 2023