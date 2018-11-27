The Seahawks are representing their chosen causes on customized cleats for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign this weekend.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Seahawks’ players will be wearing customized cleats designed by local artists showcasing causes close to their lives during Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s a fun aspect to the game,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. “Players have fun with it. You can see how much fun the players are having with demonstrations and stuff. It’s a good lively part of the game. I haven’t declared what I’m doing yet, in case you were wondering.

Carroll aside, check out some of the Seahawks’ cleats for “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign below.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Safety Bradley McDougald

Linebacker Austin Calitro

Wide receiver Jaron Brown

RB Mike Davis

DE Rasheem Green

DE Branden Jackson

View this post on Instagram

SHELIA ALSTON. It all starts with her, my gram. But it’s deeper then that. Jemara Jackson, Jaianna Alston, Michael Turner , Sydney Alston, Brenda Faulkner, Antoinette Turner, Gable Patterson, Ethel Patterson. My family been fighting this disease for as long as I can remember. We’re not only family. More then 1.25 million children and adult battle with either Diabetes or Pre Diabetes daily and It has no limits. It’s doesn’t discriminate. Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, Heterosexual, Homosexual,Transgender, Young, Old, It doesn’t matter. It not even limited to over weight. It never serious until it’s serious. Let’s continue to not just raise awareness, but go Super Sayin and kick Diabetes ASS. S/O to my artist @kshaffstall & my partners over at @amdiabetesassn #MyCauseMyCleats

A post shared by Branden Jackson (@b9jack) on

Running back Rashaad Penny

DT Jarran Reed

WR Caleb Scott

WR Malik Turner

Mike Vorel: mvorel@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @MikeVorel. Mike Vorel covers the Seahawks and UW football for The Seattle Times.