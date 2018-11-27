The Seahawks are representing their chosen causes on customized cleats for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign this weekend.
The Seahawks’ players will be wearing customized cleats designed by local artists showcasing causes close to their lives during Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers.
“It’s a fun aspect to the game,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. “Players have fun with it. You can see how much fun the players are having with demonstrations and stuff. It’s a good lively part of the game. I haven’t declared what I’m doing yet, in case you were wondering.
Carroll aside, check out some of the Seahawks’ cleats for “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign below.
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett
Safety Bradley McDougald
Linebacker Austin Calitro
Wide receiver Jaron Brown
RB Mike Davis
DE Rasheem Green
DE Branden Jackson
Running back Rashaad Penny
DT Jarran Reed
WR Caleb Scott
WR Malik Turner
