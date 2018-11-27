The Seahawks are representing their chosen causes on customized cleats for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign this weekend.

The Seahawks’ players will be wearing customized cleats designed by local artists showcasing causes close to their lives during Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s a fun aspect to the game,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. “Players have fun with it. You can see how much fun the players are having with demonstrations and stuff. It’s a good lively part of the game. I haven’t declared what I’m doing yet, in case you were wondering.

Carroll aside, check out some of the Seahawks’ cleats for “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign below.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Safety Bradley McDougald

This is my second year taking part in #MyCauseMyCleats I dedicated my cleats to the @MakeAWish. Special thanks to @CuSTheArtist for the great work 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1PIQ878QWO — Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) November 27, 2018

Linebacker Austin Calitro

Mental Illness awareness — Austin Calitro (@Ayee_See) November 27, 2018

Wide receiver Jaron Brown

RB Mike Davis

DE Rasheem Green

DE Branden Jackson

Running back Rashaad Penny

DT Jarran Reed

WR Caleb Scott

WR Malik Turner

This is Tony from Seattle, Washington who has been battling (ADNP) since Birth. I had the privilege to meet the little warrior and his family recently. I was able to connect on a personal Level with them and show them what it’s like to be in the NFL pic.twitter.com/mvhczuUY0Q — Malik Turner (@M_Turner11) November 27, 2018

#Seahawks and artists collab for one of a kind cleats for the causes we care about. #MyCauseMyCleats 📸 | https://t.co/qoVwF0QscK pic.twitter.com/PbenxIGOFt — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 27, 2018