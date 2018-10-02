In Seattle's 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Russell Wilson once again showed that he's not a prima donna quarterback, throwing a pivotal block to allow Mike Davis to sneak into the end zone on the first of his two TD scores.

Seattle scored its first touchdown against Arizona last Sunday on a play that has been a staple of the team’s rushing attack during much of the Russell Wilson era but that hadn’t been seen a lot this season until it was resurrected against the Cardinals — the zone read.

On a zone read play, the ball is snapped in a shotgun formation to Wilson, who can then either hand off to a running back beside him, or depending on how he sees the defense developing, can keep it himself. Typically, Wilson looks to see what the defensive end is doing and if he crashes inside and creates an opening on the outside, Wilson can tuck the ball and keep it. If not, and the end stays to the outside, Wilson will more typically hand it off to his back.

The play in question occurred with 6:18 remaining in the first quarter, one second-and-5 at the Arizona 20 yard line.

Wilson handed the ball off to running back Mike Davis, who took a couple steps forward before realizing there was a lot of space to the right and cutting outside. Specifically, Arizona linebacker Deone Bucannon — who played at Washington State — appearing to guess that the Seahawks might run it between the tackles. Bucannon crashed quickly into the Seattle line at the snap, where he was then met by tight end Nick Vannett, whose block created a crease for Davis to break into the open.

Receiver Doug Baldwin also successfully blocked cornerback Bene Benwikere to buy Davis some running room. Benwikere initially broke inside and then turned to try to get to Davis on the outside — only to be met by Baldwin.

Not to be outdone by his skill players, Wilson then served as lead blocker on the last 10 yards. Wilson led Davis down the sideline and laid the final block needed for a touchdown, shoving safety Antoine Bethea out of the way near the goalline.

“I’ll do whatever it takes,’’ Wilson said of his block. “At the end of the day it’s all about winning.’’