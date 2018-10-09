The Rams' defense bit completely on Russell Wilson's fake handoff to Chris Carson. And that opened the door for Wilson to hit a wide-open David Moore for a touchdown.

The Seahawks had great success Sunday with two basic offensive plays — play-action passes and zone-read runs. A touchdown in the third quarter that put Seattle ahead 31-24 combined elements of both, resulting in a 30-yard scoring pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to receiver David Moore.

The touchdown came on a third-and-six with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter. Seattle had a basic three-receiver formation with Wilson in the shotgun and tailback Chris Carson flanked to his right, about a half-yard behind.

Moore lined up wide right with Tyler Lockett in the slot to the right, Nick Vannett as a tight end left and Doug Baldwin flanked wide left. Moore was being covered by Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, a former Huskies’ star playing despite a calf strain, something Seattle obviously tried to exploit all day.

At the snap, Wilson faked a handoff to Carson, which looked exactly like the zone read plays Seattle had run well all day. A zone read is when the quarterback has the option to hand off to a tailback or keep the ball himself. In fact, Wilson might well have had the option on that play to hand off to Carson.

The fake to Carson helped keep Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner, who was on the left side of the defense, in check. Joyner took a few steps in apparently to cover Carson, who carried out a pass route after the handoff fake . That left the secondary even more open.

As Wilson faked the handoff, Moore took a few steps to the left, then at about the 22, cut sharply to the right and down the sideline — a double move in football vernacular — which turned around Peters, allowing Moore to get easily behind him.

Wilson looked quickly to his left — Baldwin had a few steps on his defender as well and was raising his hand asking for the ball. But Wilson threw to an equally open Moore, who caught the ball in the front corner of the end zone for what was his second touchdown of the quarter – and of his NFL career.

As for Peters, it was one of three touchdowns on the day he was credited as allowing on a day when Los Angeles also was playing without injured star cornerback Aqib Talib.

David Moore does it again!

