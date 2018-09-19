Shaquill Griffin provided one of the few big plays the Seahawks had in Monday night's defeat to Chicago. Here's a look at how his first interception happened.

Among the plays that most symbolized the way the Seahawks’ defense kept Seattle in the game Monday was an interception by second-year cornerback Shaquill Griffin on a play that snapped with 11:59 left in the second quarter.

The Bears, leading 7-0, had just taken over at their own 38 and had first-and-10. This was one of the 12 snaps when the Seahawks lined up in a three-safety formation with Tedric Thompson deep at free safety and Earl Thomas and Bradley McDougald each lined up closer to the line — Thomas was essentially a nickelback on this play, guarding a slot receiver, while McDougald was lined up in the weakside linebacker spot.

The Bears might have seen Thompson deep instead of Thomas, and decided it was a good time to take a deep shot. Allen Robinson, who would make a game-high 10 receptions, lined up far right defended in man overage by Griffin.

At the snap, Robinson took a quick jab step left then broke right and down the sideline, trailed closely by Griffin. Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, in a shotgun, took the snap and a couple of steps back and with plenty of time, lofted a pass to Robinson, who had about a half-step on Griffin.

The pass hung in the air some and Griffin made a quick reaction to it to jump and make a leaping grab of it, falling at the Seattle 24-yard-line. It was the first of Griffin’s two picks on the night.