Jaron Brown scored his first touchdown as a Seahawk in Seattle's 24-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys. But the play on which he scored also showcased Russell Wilson at the height of his prowess: exhibiting his mastery of the offense, his ability to read the defense, and his game management skills.

It’s rare when Russell Wilson can get overshadowed in a Seahawks win. But that was the case Sunday as everyone focused their attention on the Earl Thomas soap opera and Chris Carson’s breakout game following a 24-13 victory over Dallas.

But afterward coach Pete Carroll cited Wilson’s “management’’ of the offense as being as big of a key as any to Seattle’s first win of the year.

Seattle’s first touchdown from Wilson to Jaron Brown was a perfect illustration of what Carroll meant.

The play came in the second quarter, just after the Seahawks had picked up a third-and-nine on a 19-yard pass from Wilson to Carson to take the ball to the Dallas 16.

The Seahawks then got to the line quickly, going no-huddle for the first time all day, with two receivers set to each side in what was a tight formation — tight end Will Dissly and Jaron Brown to the right, Tyler Lockett and David Moore to the left, with Carson as a single back behind Wilson, who was under center.

Wilson snapped the ball with 23 seconds on the play clock, with Carroll saying on his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle that the Seahawks “caught (Dallas) where they just weren’t quite sharp on that play.’’

Indeed, at the snap it appears Dallas free safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, playing a zone, are a little unsure who has what responsibility. Dissly runs a corner route, covered by strong safety Jeff Heath, which helps open up a hole down the seam for Brown on the right side.

Meanwhile, on the left side the same dynamic was taking place as Lockett circled out to the sidelines and Moore ran down the seam. Free safety Woods took a quick step toward Moore, at which point Wilson fired to Brown, who had gotten behind Awuzie, likely betting that Woods wouldn’t be able to recover in time to stop the play.

Indeed, Woods arrived a step late, laying a hit on Brown as he caught the ball in the end zone for his first touchdown as a Seahawk and a score that gave Seattle a lead it never relinquished.