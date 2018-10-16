When Russell Wilson's receivers see him step up in the pocket, they know what it means: It's a scramble drill. This one version of said drill paid big dividends for the Seahawks against the Raiders when Wilson hit David Moore in stride for a big touchdown.

The Seahawks broke open their 27-3 victory over the Raiders in London on Sunday with a play encapsulates all that makes Russell Wilson special — and that also showed the increasing confidence Seattle’s offense is playing with.

On the second play of the second quarter, facing third-and-5 at the Oakland 19, the Seahawks lined up with an empty backfield. Running back Mike Davis was lined up far right, receiver Doug Baldwin was in the slot to the right, and Tyler Lockett and David Moore were in the slot left and wide to the left, respectively.

Oakland responded with a Cover-1 defense, with man coverage on the receivers and safety Reggie Nelson deep as the last line of defense.

Wilson bobbled a slightly off-target snap from center Justin Britt and retreated hastily to the 27 to retrieve it. Meanwhile, Davis ran a short route to the right and Baldwin ran down the seam while to the left, Lockett cut over the middle and Moore weaved right then broke left and past Oakland cornerback Daryl Worley.

As Wilson picked up the ball, he took a few steps up in the pocket and looked initially toward the right to Baldwin. That drew Nelson over to that side of the field, leaving the left wide open, where Moore – who said he took off down the field once he saw Wilson moving around — was breaking free into the end zone.

At about the 22, Wilson fired a pass to Moore, who caught the ball about midway into the end zone, tapped two feet down, then tumbled over a barricade protecting photographers, appearing momentarily stunned.

“I didn’t see that coming at all,’’ Moore said. “It hurt a little bit.’’

As for the play, which helped put Seattle up 14-0?

“Well, the main thing that coach (Pete Carroll) always tells us is, ‘No matter what, finish the play,’ ” Moore said. “I didn’t see what happened with Russ or anything. I just saw him step up in the pocket, and usually that means he’s scrambling. So that’s a scramble drill like we always practice.’’

Wilson would later find Lockett for a 10-yard score on another play that he kept alive with his feet, buying time for Lockett to get open.

“Russ did a really nice job finding a couple of guys,’’ Carroll said. “He found David and found Tyler moving out of the pocket. He had really good timing in the pocket, and then had the second shot at making a play, and he’s dangerous when you give him that chance. ‘’