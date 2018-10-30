David Moore's big second quarter reception was a pivotal play at a crucial juncture in the Seahawks' eventual 28-14 win over Detroit. Here's how it went down, and why it was significant.

One of the things Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he liked most about Sunday’s 28-14 win over Detroit is that it showed Seattle can win even if the opponent tends to know what’s coming.

“There’s no mystery how we’re trying to get it done,’’ Carroll said. “We’re not going to fool anybody.”

One of the keys to Sunday’s win was Seattle’s ability to win a lot of one-on-one battles.

Maybe the most critical came with 8:16 to play in the second quarter as Seattle faced a third-and-seven at its 23 holding a 14-7 lead.

The Seahawks lined up in one of their most basic alignments – a three-receiver, one back, one tight-end set, typically called 11 personnel, with Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin to the right and David Moore split left.

Detroit responded with another basic defense for that situation, Cover Two Man, meaning each of Seattle’s receivers was covered by a specific defender (each by a Lions cornerback) with the two safeties deep, playing zone.

Seattle snapped the ball without using any motion, which is often used to try to confuse the defense. Instead, QB Russell Wilson seemed to immediately sense a matchup he liked — Moore in man coverage against Detroit corner Teez Tabor, a 2017 second-round pick who has struggled all season.

Moore ran a simple fade route with Wilson lofting the ball to him about 25 yards downfield. Moore had a step on Tabor, and then leaped and turned to catch the ball over Tabor’s hands, first getting his left foot down, then his right and then his left before each fell to the ground, with the ball then popping loose.

Because the ball came loose, the play was initially ruled incomplete. And in past years, as Carroll explained later, that ruling might have stuck. But the catch rule was simplified in the offseason to eliminate the caveat a receiver had to control the ball to the ground. Carroll figured Moore’s three steps would constitute having had enough control for it to be ruled a catch, and he quickly threw the red challenge flag.

Well I'll be damned…. It was officially reversed. Great catch by David Moore and good job by Pete Carroll recognizing the rule change! #Seahawks #SEAvsDETpic.twitter.com/pVJPlOGpZK — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) October 28, 2018

Carroll was right, with officials ruling Moore had done enough to secure the ball, and Seattle was awarded a first down at the 50.

The Seahawks then moved efficiently from there to score on a 12-yard TD from Wilson to Ed Dickson that put Seattle ahead 21-7. The Seahawks would hold at least a two-touchdown lead the rest of the game.

Detroit coach Matt Patricia later pointed to that play and a few others as examples of Seattle winning some individual battles.

“There’s no doubt there were some good, contested plays out there,’’ Patricia said. “But unfortunately, we didn’t come up on the right side of it. They did. They out-finished those plays and came down with them and they were big for them and not good for us. ‘’

Tabor ended up being a player Seattle and Moore picked on all day — he officially allowed all four of Moore’s completions for 97 yards and a TD and also was flagged for a penalty on a third down in the fourth quarter.

And according to MLive.com, Tabor has allowed 13 of his 16 targets to be completed this season, allowing quarterbacks a perfect passer rating of 158.3.