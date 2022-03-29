PALM BEACH, Fla. — Will the suddenly red-hot receiver market change how the Seahawks approach attempting to extend DK Metcalf? Could the Seahawks really re-sign Carlos Dunlap for a second straight year after releasing him? And what’s the latest on the health of running back Chris Carson?

Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider addressed those topics and more when they talked to reporters Tuesday at the NFL annual meeting.

Here are highlights:

No timetable change for DK Metcalf

Schneider reiterated an earlier comment about the shock around the league at how the receiver market has jumped drastically in recent weeks due to big deals given to Tyreek Hill (Miami, $30 million per year average) and Davante Adams (Las Vegas, $28 million).

“We’re like ‘Holy (expletive), man,'” he said of talking to some other GMs here this week. “But it is what it is. … It throws you off a little bit, but you’ve just got to readjust, right?”

That salaries keep going up might make some think the Seahawks should hurry up and extend Metcalf, who is now eligible for a new deal having completed the first three seasons of his rookie contract.

But coach Pete Carroll said for now the team plans to stick to its usual routine of getting through free agency for the immediate year and preparing for the draft before getting to extensions.

“We intend for him to be with us,” Carroll said. “We’d love to figure that out. We’re in a normal kind of mode this time of year, we have not gotten to that topic yet specifically because we’ve got so many other things going on. But we’d love to have him. There’s no way I could imagine playing without him.”

Schneider spoke similarly when asked if the team will re-sign Metcalf, “yeah, that’s our intent.”

For now, the wait to see if it will happen continues.

Could Carlos Dunlap return?

Seattle releasing Dunlap two weeks ago as a post-June 1 cut that will save $5.1 million against the cap seemed like the end of his Seahawks career. Dunlap, 33, was also cut in March 2021 before re-signing on a lesser deal. He was cut again this year after an erratic season in which he had only 1.5 sacks in the first 13 weeks of the season before finishing with 8.5.

But Schneider volunteered that the Seahawks are “keeping the door open to bring him back because he’s a good pass rusher.”

That would undoubtedly come only on a less expensive deal than the average of $6.8 million of the contract he signed last year. Schneider also noted that with a switch to going to more of a 3-4 look, the Seahawks have to get a lot of special teams snaps out of the ends.

“You’ve got to rush the passer and you’ve got to play special teams,” he said of the end spots.

What that could also mean is the Seahawks might first assure they have enough ends who can play special teams before potentially bringing back Dunlap, who played only five special teams snaps last season.

Carson ‘feeling good’ but camp will tell if he can return

Carroll said Carson, who had neck surgery last season after playing just four games, is “feeling pretty good” and is “looking forward to playing” in 2022.

But Carroll acknowledged that with the kind of injury Carson has, a true determination of whether he can return likely won’t come until training camp when the Seahawks have their first live contact.

“We’re looking optimistically at it,” Carroll said. “He won’t know until he gets back and really gets going. Physically he’ll be able to run around and all that kind of stuff. (The question) is whether or not he can take the hits and all that kind of stuff. We’ll have to wait and see, but he’s planning on it.”

Carson’s last game last season was on Oct. 3, but it wasn’t decided until mid-November that he would not return, despite some attempts in that time to make it back.

“He didn’t have his confidence,” Carroll said. “He wasn’t confident that he felt good enough. That’s really what it got down to. He didn’t have the feeling like he’d go ahead and take on the hits that he needed to at the time. He felt there was actual some sensations that he felt that cued him that he shouldn’t go.”

Seahawks had to fend off competition for Dissly

One of Seattle’s first big moves in free agency was to re-sign Will Dissly to a three-year contract worth a max of $24 million that makes him among the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. According to Spotrac, Dissly’s average of $8 million per year is 14th among all tight ends.

That raised the eyebrows of some NFL observers, such as the Pro Football Network, which called it “one of the six worst deals of the first wave of NFL free agency,” writing that the Seahawks could come to regret it. That assessment was based in part on Dissly catching just 21 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown last season, all numbers that paled in comparison to teammate Gerald Everett, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Chargers after catching 48 passes for 478 yards and four TDs in 2021 with Seattle.

But the Seahawks counter that Dissly is one of the better blocking tight ends in the league and was a huge catalyst to the team’s rushing success late in the season.

And Schneider said Seattle had to give Dissly the deal it did if it wanted to keep him.

“He had a team that knew him very well and was coming after him, and good for him, man,” Schneider said.

He also said that with some of the changes “his leadership is huge. He’s a core dude on the offense and that was why we went down that road.”