In a bit of a surprise move, the Seahawks plan to cut defensive back Ugo Amadi, a source close to the team confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Amadi, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon in 2019, was a part-time starter for the Seahawks the past two seasons, primarily at nickel cornerback.

He was in competition during training camp with Justin Coleman and Marquise Blair at nickel. Amadi worked with the No. 3 defense during the Seahawks’ first preseason game Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Rookie Coby Bryant has also emerged as an option at nickel.

Teams have a Tuesday deadline for the first round of training-camp cuts. ESPN’s Brady Henderson first reported that the Seahawks intend to cut Amadi.

Amadi was set to make about $2.7 million after earning a proven performance escalator raise this year.

