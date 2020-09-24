RENTON — The Seahawks planned to talk after practice Thursday about the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case, according to quarterback Russell Wilson.

“It’s pretty tough on all of us,’’ said Wilson in a Zoom interview with media before practice Thursday, calling the news “devastating.’’

Wilson has been wearing a decal on his helmet bearing Taylor’s name during games this season.

A grand jury in Louisville this week did not indict any of the three police officers involved in her shooting death for any actions directly related to Taylor.

“It’s definitely painful to see something like that, a young, Black woman just get killed like that and nothing happened is pretty sad,’’ Wilson said.

Asked earlier in the season why he wanted to honor Taylor, Wilson said: “I have a daughter. When I think about my daughter I get fearful.’’

NFL players are allowed to wear decals bearing names of victims of racial injustice and police brutality this season.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday he planned to lead a discussion with the team about the decision. During training camp, the Seahawks canceled one practice after having a lengthy meeting to talk about racial-justice issues.

“We just kind of want to see more action,’’ Carroll said. “We want to see things being taken to a new level of understanding and awareness in handling cases such as this.’’

Players have been demonstrating in varying ways during the national anthem this year to protest racial injustice and police brutality, with some Seahawks kneeling or sitting for the anthem and some staying in the locker room. Safety Jamal Adams has raised his right fist high while standing.

Carroll said he has given players freedom to express themselves as they wish. It’s unclear if Thursday’s meeting might involve making plans for any sort of a different statement before Sunday’s game against Dallas, though Carroll seemed to hint that could happen.

“It warrants the attention so we can all come to a good understanding of how everybody should evaluate it,’’ Carroll said. “I’m open for guys evaluating their own way and seeing what they see.’’

Injury updates

Seattle’s injury report Thursday was a bit slimmer than the day before, with a few players who had been out or limited returning.

But two big names were still sidelined: left tackle Duane Brown and defensive end Benson Mayowa.

Brown is out with knee and foot injuries — the foot injury occurring in Sunday’s win over New England.

Mayowa is out with a groin injury. It’s unclear when it happened. Mayowa played 65 snaps against the Patriots and has played 90% of snaps for the season.

Brown’s backup is Jamarco Jones, while Mayowa’s backups include Damontre Moore and rookie Alton Robinson, who almost certainly will be active Sunday because Seattle already is down a rush end with Bruce Irvin lost for the season due to a knee injury suffered against the Patriots.

If Mayowa is also out, the Seahawks would be without each of the two veterans they signed in the offseason to revive the pass rush.

Mayowa has one sack on the season and is the only player other than safety Jamal Adams to get one. Adams has two.

Mayowa’s absence would be exacerbated if Rasheem Green can’t play again.

Green was also listed as out Thursday as he continues to deal with a stinger suffered against Atlanta.

Green split snaps with starter L.J. Collier against the Falcons.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back) and linebacker Cody Barton (quad) returned to limited duty on Thursday after being out on Wednesday.

Three other players were also limited — cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), tight end Will Dissly (Achilles) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pec).

Everybody else was listed as a full participant.