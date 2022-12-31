RENTON — Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the rest of the regular season after he was placed on Injured Reserve Saturday with wrist and shoulder injuries that had him sitting out practice all week.

Goodwin had battled a wrist injury for a few weeks and then re-injured it while also spraining his shoulder in last Saturday’s 24-10 loss at Kansas City.

To replace Goodwin on the 53-man roster, the Seahawks signed linebacker Vi Jones off the practice squad.

Seattle also elevated tight end Tyler Mabry and receiver Cade Johnson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets to add depth at those two positions.

Goodwin going on IR means Seattle has lost two of its top five receivers this week due to injuries suffered in Kansas City, the other being tight end Will Dissly.

Dissly, who went on IR earlier this week with a knee injury, was fourth on the team in receptions with 34 for 349 yards while Goodwin was fifth with 27 for 387.

Advertising

Goodwin, a nine-year veteran signed as a free agent in May, also had the best yards-per-catch average on the team at 14.3 and had played the third-most snaps of any receiver with 430.

Goodwin was hurt while diving for a catch on a pass down the middle from quarterback Geno Smith on the first possession of the second half against the Chiefs.

He later returned to the game and told reporters afterward he was fine. But coach Pete Carroll said Friday it was revealed that Goodwin had a sprained SC (sternoclavicular) joint.

The expected return of Tyler Lockett after missing the Kansas City game with a broken bone in his hand should give Seattle its usual starting receiver tandem of Lockett and DK Metcalf.

But the loss of Goodwin, and with Dee Eskridge remaining on IR, means the rest of Seattle’s wide receiving corps for Sunday’s game has a combined seven receptions this season for 47 yards — four for 27 from Laquon Treadwell and three for 20 from Penny Hart. Rookie Dareke Young and Johnson will fill out Seattle’s receiving corps.

As he did against the Chiefs with Lockett out, Treadwell — a 2016 first-round pick of the Vikings who signed to the practice squad on Nov. 1 — figures to get more playing time as the likely third receiver. He has played 94 snaps in four games. Young, Hart and Johnson have combined for exactly 100 snaps this season.

Advertising

Mabry has been on the practice squad all season without playing in a game but figures to see some time on Sunday as the third tight end behind Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson.

Jones has been active for three other games this year as a practice-squad elevation, playing 43 snaps on special teams, and figures to have a substantial special-teams role against the Jets.

Reed says reunion adds spice

Among the many coaching and playing reunions at hand Sunday is the return of New York cornerback D.J. Reed to Seattle, where his career took off the past two years before he then signed with the Jets as a free agent.

Reed signed a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with $18 million guaranteed, and it’s not thought the Seahawks ever really got close to matching that offer.

Asked this week if Seattle wanted Reed back, Carroll said, “Heck yeah. He got paid. Good for him. It was a great deal for him.”

After signing with the Jets, Reed called Seattle’s offer “disrespectful.”

Advertising

But in comments to New York reporters this week, Reed said he no longer feels any bitterness, and that he understands what the Seahawks did in replenishing the cornerback spot with draft picks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, who will make far less money on four-year rookie contracts.

“I moved on from that,” Reed told New York media. “At the end of the day, it’s a business. They knew what they wanted to do. They drafted a great corner in Tariq Woolen, who is playing phenomenal ball. They drafted Coby Bryant, who is playing good ball as well. They’re both creating a lot of turnovers. They knew what route they wanted to go. It’s not personal. Everything worked out.”

Still, Reed said he hopes to show the Seahawks what they are missing. Reed has played every snap of every game this season and has teamed with rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to form what is regarded as being among the best cornerback tandems in the NFL. Gardner is rated first this week by Pro Football Focus of 121 cornerbacks and Reed 17th.

“I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t add a little more spice to it. It does,” Reed told New York media. “I have a lot of respect for the guys over there. They gave me the opportunity to play corner and they gave me this opportunity to be here. I’m grateful for Pete and [Seahawks general manager] John [Schneider]. At the end of the day, I’m over here now. I have to let them know who I am.”

Jets elevate QB Streveler

The Jets on Saturday elevated quarterback Chris Streveler off the practice squad to serve as a third QB behind starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco, with Zach Wilson expected to be inactive.

Streveler filled in for Wilson in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to Jacksonville a week ago Thursday, rushing nine times for 54 yards, and Jets coach Robert Saleh said this week he could be used as a “change-up” quarterback in Taysom Hill running-type roles.

Sponsored

Seattle defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said this week the Seahawks are prepared for that possibility.

“I would anticipate it,” Hurtt said. “He’s a guy that can do some of the zone read things, quarterback runs, and things of that nature. Any time you have issues or whatnot during the course of the season, if it’s ‘Wildcat’ stuff, or whatever the case may be, you always have to prepare yourself just in case it shows. If it doesn’t, at least you were prepared for it.”

The Jets also activated Cedric Ogbuehi off Injured Reserve as depth at offensive tackle. That gives the Jets three former Seahawks at their offensive tackle spots — Ogbuehi and starting left tackle Duane Brown and starting right tackle George Fant.