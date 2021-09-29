RENTON — The Seahawks have placed tight end Gerald Everett on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Everett is confirmed to have tested positive.

It is the first time the Seahawks have placed a player on the list this season.

Under new NFL protocols, Everett can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart if he is vaccinated and asymptomatic which means he could potentially play Sunday against the 49ers.

Unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days. It’s not immediately clear if Everett is vaccinated.

But Everett said on Twitter shortly after the news was revealed that he won’t be out long, stating “be back soon.”

Everett, who signed with the Seahawks as a free agent last spring after four years with the Rams, is Seattle’s third-leading receiver with eight receptions for 77 yards.

Advertising

Seattle did not have a positive test for COVID-19 during the 2020 regular season, but three players were placed on the list for being close contacts — Bryan Mone, Brandon Shell and Damarious Randall. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard also missed the playoff game against the Rams after going on the list as a close contact. Receiver John Ursua also had a false positive during training camp last season.

Coach Pete Carroll said before the start of the regular season that the Seahawks had two unvaccinated players. Fully vaccinated players do not go on the list for being close contacts, only if they test positive.

The Seahawks conducted their usual Wednesday news conferences outdoors before it was reported about Everett.

Carroll, asked how the team was doing with its COVID-19 protocols, said, “We’re always working at it. It’s a work in progress. We’re trying to do it as well as you can possibly do it. We test Monday and Wednesday and fortunately that helps us.”

The Seahawks will be able to fill his roster spot if he cannot play Sunday against the 49ers. The news came on the same day Seattle announced that tight end Colby Parkinson has returned to practice after sitting out the first three games on the injured reserve with a foot injury.

Opening that window means the team has 21 days for Parkinson to practice before either activating him to the 53-man roster or placing him back on IR. But Parkinson returning to practice indicates there’s at least a chance he could play this week if needed.

Advertising

“We’ll take it one day at a time,” Carroll said of Parkinson and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, who also returned to practice on Wednesday. “Can’t tell you more than that but both guys will be ready to go, mentally. We have to see how they look and how they can fit in.”

Seattle also signed tight end Ryan Izzo to the practice squad on Wednesday, a day after signing former Green Bay Packer tight end Jace Sternberger to the PS.

Jake Luton, Phillip Dorsett sign to practice squad

The Seahawks Wednesday also announced they had signed quarterback Jake Luton and receiver Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad.

Luton was waived on Tuesday but cleared waivers and will rejoin the Seahawks to serve as a third quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith. He spent the first three games on the 53-man roster but was inactive for all three.

Dorsett was on Seattle’s roster all of last season but did not play because of a foot injury. He signed with Jacksonville as a free agent but was released on Monday after playing seven snaps with one target on Sunday against Arizona.

The moves filled out Seattle’s 17-man practice squad for this week.

Advertising

WR Dee Eskridge due back, RB Rashaad Penny to miss another game

Carroll said rookie receiver Dee Eskridge will be cleared Wednesday to return to practice on Thursday after sitting out the last two weeks with a concussion.

“He feels great, and we think he’s going to be ready to go,” Carroll said.

The news is not as good about 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who Carroll said will not play against the 49ers while dealing with a calf injury. Penny has not played since the first half of the opener against the Colts.

Carroll said Penny could be back next week, when the Seahawks host the Rams on Thursday, Oct. 7, adding that he is running well but “he’s just not quite there yet with all of the football moves that he needs to show that he can stay and be part of it.”

Penny has played in just 28 regular-season games and only four since the start of the 2020 season.

Marquise Blair to return to practice

Seattle went almost solely with Ugo Amadi at the nickel spot last week after it was determined during pregame warmups that Marquise Blair could not play after banging his knee in practice last week.

Sponsored

But Carroll said he anticipates Blair returning this week.

“Today in the walkthrough, he looked ready to go,” Carroll said. “He’s anxious to practice.”

Amadi has started all three games at nickel, but Blair shared time in the first two.

Amadi struggled against the Vikings, giving up four receptions on four targets for 36 yards and also committing a critical penalty to negate a third-down sack in the second quarter on what turned out to be Minnesota’s second touchdown scoring drive.

DE Benson Mayowa back, RT Brandon Shell’s return still unclear

Carroll said defensive end Benson Mayowa, who sat out the Vikings game with a neck injury, is “feeling better. He’s going to work today.” Seattle could use his return as it’s unclear if Kerry Hyder will be back this week as he deals with a concussion suffered against the Vikings.

Carroll said it was too early to know the status of right tackle Brandon Shell, who missed the Vikings game with an ankle injury.

Carroll said Shell would not practice Wednesday and “we are going to take it through the week and see how he does.”

Jamarco Jones started in place of Shell last week.

But Seattle might be able to use Ogbuehi depending on whether the team feels he is ready. Ogbuehi practiced Wednesday after missing the first three games with a biceps injury. Ogbuehi had been competing with Shell for the starting right tackle spot before being injured in the preseason.