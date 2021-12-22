The Seahawks had one player, RB Alex Collins, come off the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday while another went on — tight end Will Dissly.

That leaves seven Seattle players who are on the team’s 53-man roster on the list — Dissly, receiver Tyler Lockett, running back Travis Homer, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, offensive lineman Brandon Shell, cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive end Kerry Hyder, Jr.

All are said to have been vaccinated.

Seattle also has three practice squad players remaining on the list — center Pier-Olivier Lestage, tight end Ryan Izzo and cornerback Mike Jackson.

That means 11 Seahawks have gone on the list since last Thursday.

Lockett, Homer, Mone, Shell Hyder, Collins and Reed all missed Tuesday’s 20-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

New NFL protocols allow for players to return to the active list if they had two negative tests in the span of a day and are asymptomatic, so any or all on the list could be eligible by the time the Seahawks host the Chicago Bears Sunday at Lumen Field.

Asked after the Rams game how the players on the list are doing, Carroll said: “I’d like to send a message out there. Our guys aren’t sick. A couple of guys felt a little something, but they’re not sick-sick, and they’re not feeling really bad. And it’s really frustrating for them because they don’t feel bad. And the new thing we’re dealing with, omicron, is absolutely on fire, (it’s) virulent, but it’s not a big factor in how it’s affecting us at this point. We’re going to learn a lot more, that’s on no information and this is with no research, no nothing, but the early indication is that guys feel a little something and then that’s it.

“And so, we have to do a good job of getting back from it. These guys (the Rams) did a nice job getting back. They got some guys back in three or four days. We got to make sure we get that done. I don’t think we’re done with this thing. I think we’re still dealing with it.”