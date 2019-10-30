RENTON — The Seahawks placed starting free safety Tedric Thompson on injured reserve on Wednesday, the third significant injury at the position this month.

Thompson has a shoulder injury, the team announced in a news release.

The move is an unexpected one. There had been no previous mention of Thompson having a shoulder injury on any practice report this season.

Thompson is scheduled to have surgery on a torn labrum, the NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport reported.

The news about Thompson follows injuries to safeties Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill earlier this month.

McDougald did not play in the Seahawks’ Week 7 loss to Baltimore because of back spasms, snapping his streak of 31 consecutive starts for Seattle. In his place, the Seahawks turned to rookie Marquise Blair for his first career start.

Advertising

McDougald was available only in an emergency situation for Sunday’s game at Atlanta, coach Pete Carroll said, and McDougald was needed for 11 snaps in the second half when Blair was dealing with what Carroll said were cramps.

Hill has missed the last two games with an elbow injury.

Also Wednesday, the Seahawks announced they have designated tight end Ed Dickson for return from injured reserve. Dickson had knee surgery in August.

The Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Dekoda Watson, 31, to take Thompson’s roster spot.