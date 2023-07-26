As expected, the Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and nose tackle Bryan Mone when the first practice of training camp is held Wednesday afternoon. Each are recovering from serious knee injuries suffered last season, and none took part in any drills during the offseason program.

Each was among six players placed on the physically unable to perform list by the team before Wednesday’s practice. They can come off that list at any time.

Also placed on the list were cornerback Riq Woolen, tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Austin Faoliu.

Woolen had arthroscopic knee surgery in May while Faoliu also had surgery in the spring. It’s unclear the issue with Fant.

Seattle also placed nose tackle Jonah Tavai on the non-football injury list and then later in the day waived him with a non-football injury designation. That indicates he suffered some sort of injury away from any workouts or practices with the team. If he clears waivers he could return to the team’s Injured Reserve list.

Advertising

Coach Pete Carroll will speak to the media following Wednesday’s practice, when the status of all players could become more clear.

Woolen suffered an injury during a practice in May and had surgery late in the month. Carroll at the time called it a 4-to-6-week recovery which would have put him on a timeline to be ready for camp. But teams also are often cautious with players coming off of injuries early in training camp, and as noted, players can come off the PUP list at any time. But they cannot go back on it once they are taken off, so going on the PUP list provides for the potential of roster flexibility down the road in the case of any setbacks.

Adams is recovering from a torn quad muscle suffered in the season opener last September against Denver while Mone and Brooks are each recovering from ACL injuries suffered Dec. 15 and Jan. 1, respectively.

Seattle also officially announced the signing Wednesday of cornerback Chris Steele along with the previously-reported signings of linebacker Levi Bell and cornerback Andrew Whitaker.

Those three signings put Seattle’s active roster at 89, leaving one spot open.

Steele was with the Seahawks on the practice squad to end last season and then signed to a futures deal before being waived in April.

Advertising

Steele, who played at USC, and Whitaker will add depth to the cornerback spot with Woolen out, as well as fifth-round pick Devon Witherspoon reportedly set to hold out while still yet to sign his rookie four-year contract with the team.

ESPN reported that Witherspoon will likely not be on the field, apparently attempting to his bonus of more than $21 million paid out in full — or mostly in full — upon signing rather than in installments.

The good news in the PUP list report is that a few players who had been out in the spring are not on it, notably cornerback Coby Bryant, who dealt with a toe injury in the offseason program and was not on the field during minicamp.

This story will be updated.