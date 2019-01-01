Hill started the last two games at strong safety.

The Seahawks have placed strong safety Delano Hill on Injured Reserve with a hip injury, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Carroll said the injury occurred in Sunday’s win over Arizona.

Carroll said free safety Tedric Thompson will return this week after missing the last two games so that means the Seahawks are likely to go back to a safety duo of Thompson and Bradley McDougald. Hill started the last two games in place of Thompson, who was out with chest and ankle injuries.

Receiver Malik Turner was added from the practice squad to take Hill’s place on the 53-man roster.

Carroll also said guard J.R. Sweezy remains likely a gametime decision for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game at Dallas. And Carroll also said cornerback Shaquill Griffin remains questionable with an ankle injury. He said the hope is Griffin will practice Thursday to assess where he is in his progress.