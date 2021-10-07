The Seahawks have placed rookie receiver Dee Eskridge on the injured reserve as he continues to deal with the after effects of a concussion suffered in the season opener on Sept. 12 at Indianapolis.

Eskridge has missed three games since then and had already been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Rams. Going on IR means Eskridge, who was Seattle’s first pick in the 2021 draft at 56th overall, will also have to miss the next two games against the Steelers and Saints before being eligible to return on Oct. 31 against Jacksonville.

Seattle also added a receiver for the Rams game by elevating veteran Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad.

Dorsett gives Seattle five receivers on the 53-man roster for the Rams game.

Putting Eskridge on IR opens up a spot on the 53-man roster, and Seattle could just give that to Dorsett as players can only be elevated off the PS twice in a season.

Coach Pete Carroll spoke optimistically earlier this week of Eskridge returning to practice with the hope he could return to the field soon.

Seattle held walk-throughs all week and not full practices. But after being listed as limited Monday, Eskridge was listed as DNP on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s not a setback,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He was just trying to get back. He had to do work to see where he was, and the work gave us more information. We are still waiting for him to clear totally in all aspects. We are really careful with this and want to look after him, so we are going to be patient and work our way through it. It’s unfortunate, but he had a real serious concussion and it’s taken extra time compared to some of the normal ones, if there is such a thing as a normal concussion.”

Eskridge, drafted out of Western Michigan, caught one pass for 6 yards and had two rushes for 22 yards against the Colts. He was injured at the end of a 9-yard rush.

Dorsett was Seattle’s only practice squad elevation for the game. Dorsett was with the Seahawks all of last season but did not play due to a foot injury. He signed with Jacksonville in March but was released on Sept. 28 after playing in one game.