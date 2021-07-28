RENTON — The Seahawks will need to wait a little while to see their first pick in the 2021 draft — receiver D’Wayne Eskridge — on the field.

A few hours before the team’s first training camp practice Wednesday at the VMAC, the Seahawks announced that Eskridge and running back Travis Homer have been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Seattle also placed free agent rookie offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage on the non-football injury list.

Eskridge continues to deal with a toe injury that also limited him during the team’s offseason training program.

Coach Pete Carroll at the time referred to it as “a big toe issue that’s bothering him’’ but indicated it was not overly serious saying “we’re just making sure he doesn’t overdo it early.’’

Players can come off the PUP list at any time so it’s unclear how long Eskridge may be out. But going on it allows the team some potential roster flexibility if players continue to be bothered with an injury. Carroll will speak to the media following Wednesday’s practice.

Homer, a third-year running back out of Miami, is dealing with a calf injury that also limited him during the offseason program.

Advertising

Lestage, a guard/center out of the University of Montreal, had sports hernia surgery in June, Carroll said at the end of the offseason program.

The good news is the team’s other 88 players on its current 91-player roster appear ready for camp.

That includes running back Rashaad Penny, the team’s first-round pick in 2018 who did not take part in the offseason program after having had a second procedure on his knee. He played just three games last season after suffering an ACL injury in December 2019.

The Seahawks recently signed both a receiver (Darece Roberson) and a running back (Cameron Scarlett) to add depth for camp at each of those positions.

Eskridge, taken with the 56th pick out of Western Michigan, has been expected to compete for significant playing time as the team’s third receiver, a spot that is wide open heading into camp.

In offseason practices open to the media Eskridge was on the field and caching passes at less-than-full-speed but not taking part in official drills.

Seattle has drafted only one receiver higher than Eskridge since Carroll and John Schneider arrived in 2010 — Paul Richardson with the 45th overall pick in 2014.