The Seahawks on Tuesday placed running back Alex Collins on the injured reserve while signing rookie running back Josh Johnson off the practice squad to take his place on the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks also activated cornerback Bless Austin off the COVID-19 reserve list. He missed the last two games while on the list.

Going on IR ends the season for Collins, who became the starter five games into the year when Chris Carson was sidelined with a neck injury, but he then dealt with an abdomen injury of his own. Collins has not played since the Dec. 12 game at Houston while dealing with the injury and was also on the COVID list for the Rams game on Dec. 21.

Collins finishes the season with 411 yards on 108 carries, with a best of 101 on 20 carries at Pittsburgh on Oct. 17, while starting six games.

Johnson, an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe, has played in two games this season on special teams after being elevated off the practice squad.

He was Seattle’s leading rusher in the preseason with 74 yards on 23 carries in three games and has been on the practice squad all season.

Being signed to the 53 essentially assures he will be with Seattle in 2022 as he will now become an Exclusive Rights Free Agent at the end of the year and bound to the Seahawks as long as they make a qualifying offer by March 16. Players on the practice squad when the year ends become free agents (practice squads are not in effect during the offseason).

Collins will become an unrestricted free agent, as will Rashaad Penny, who has taken over as the starter the last five games and is now the team’s rushing leader for the season with 559 yards on 96 carries.

Seattle has three other running backs under contract for 2022 — Carson, who had neck surgery last month, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer.

Throw in Johnson and the Seahawks have essentially four running backs for 2022 under club control.

Austin coming off the COVID list means Seattle has three players remaining on it who are currently on the 53-man roster — guard Damien Lewis, cornerback Sidney Jones IV and defensive end Alton Robinson. Seattle on Tuesday also placed cornerback Gavin Heslop, who is on injured reserve, on the COVID list.

Austin started against the Rams on Dec. 21 and could get the call again at cornerback with John Reid, who started against the Lions Sunday, leaving the game to be evaluated due to a concussion. Seattle finished the game with D.J. Reed at right cornerback and Michael Jackson, a practice squad call-up, on the left side.