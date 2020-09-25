RENTON — The injury news for Seattle’s beleaguered defense isn’t getting any better as Sunday’s game against Dallas approaches.

The Seahawks on Friday placed defensive end Rasheem Green on Injured Reserve as he continues to deal with a stinger suffered in the season opener at Atlanta. That means Green will miss at least the next three games, starting with the Dallas game.

Seattle also listed starting defensive end Benson Mayowa as questionable with a groin injury and starting right cornerback Quinton Dunbar questionable with a knee issue.

The Seahawks also listed backup corner and special teams captain Neiko Thorpe questionable with a hip injury and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi questionable with a pec issue.

If Mayowa can’t play then the Seahawks would be without three of the players who entered the season as hoped-for mainstays in their defensive line rotation for Sunday’s game, with Bruce Irvin out for the year with a knee injury and now Green also out at least three weeks.

Green shared time with L.J. Collier at one defensive end spot for the opener but sat out last week against the Patriots and coach Pete Carroll said he was undergoing more tests this week on his stinger injury.

Green led the Seahawks in sacks last year with four and is entering his third season after being taken in the third round out of USC in 2018, taken 79th overall.

To help fill in for Green and Irvin Seattle is expected to have rookie Alton Robinson, a fifth-round pick out of Syracuse, active this week for the first time.

The Seahawks may also have to rely more on veteran Damontre Moore, who signed as a free agent late in camp and has 38 snaps so far this season.

Seattle may also use waiver pick up D’Andre Walker for the first time this season in a strongside linebacker/rush end role.

Carroll will speak to reporters after Friday’s practice.