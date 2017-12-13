The Seahawks added some needed linebacker depth on Wednesday, singing Paul Dawson off the practice squad.

The Seahawks on Wednesday made a not-unexpected move, placing guard Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve and opening up a roster spot for linebacker Paul Dawson.

A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Dawson was signed to the practice squad late last month and will now be added to the active roster as insurance with starting linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and K.J. Wright (concussion) nursing injuries that as of Monday had their status uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Dawson’s signing gives Seattle linebackers on its active roster.

Dawson was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at TCU in 2014 and was taken with the 99th overall pick in the third round by the Bengals amid some character concerns that saw him fall a bit in the draft.

Dawson did little with the Bengals, making 12 tackles as a rookie and then being waived prior to the 2016 season, a surprising move given how high he had been drafted the year before. He later returned to play two games for the Bengals in 2016 before again being released.

He was signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Nov. 14.

Dawson talked about his upbringing and TCU career in a story in USA Today in 2015.

The Seahawks also announced that they have signed linebacker Jason Thompson, a rookie out of Utah who is from Renton, to take Dawson’s spot on the practice squad. Thompson is a graduate of Kennedy High who briefly was a commit to the University of Washington. He began his college career as a quarterback at Wyoming, then transferred to Utah where he played safety and on special teams and took part in the NFL regional combine at the VMAC in February.

He is the brother of former UW defensive lineman Everrette Thompson.