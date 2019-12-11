RENTON — The Seahawks made a roster move to add a veteran player to injured reserve Wednesday — Neiko Thorpe — and also added a tailback to the practice squad who was something of a preseason standout: Xavier Turner.

But for now, the Seahawks have not made any moves related to running back Rashaad Penny or offensive lineman Ethan Pocic.

What the Seahawks did do Wednesday is put Thorpe on IR — he had surgery last week to repair a sports hernia issue and had already been declared out for the season.

Seattle then filled his spot on the 53-man roster by promoting cornerback Ryan Neal off the practice squad.

Neal, who played one game for Atlanta in 2018, has been on Seattle’s practice squad all season.

Seattle then signed Turner to take Neal’s place on the 10-man practice squad and add depth at tailback with Penny out for the season with an ACL injury suffered in Sunday night’s loss against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Turner, a rookie from Incarnate Word, was with Seattle throughout the preseason and had 71 yards on 17 carries, including 42 on 13 in the preseason opener against Denver after having been signed the day before the game.

Seattle is likely to put Penny on IR later this week, which would open up a roster spot for offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, who is expected to come off IR this week. Pocic was designated to return to practice on Thanksgiving, and Seattle has a three-week window, which ends this week, to promote Pocic or leave him on IR.

Seattle also worked out two other tailbacks on Tuesday before deciding to bring back Turner — Matthew Dayes, a Browns seventh-round pick in 2017 out of North Carolina State, and rookie Nick Brossette, who played at LSU and was undrafted last spring.

Dayes played in 23 games the past two years with the Browns and 49ers but has not been on a roster since being waived by New Orleans in September. He has 13 yards on five carries in his career and was primarily a special-teams player with the Browns.

Brossette was with New England in training camp and was on the Lions’ practice squad earlier this season.