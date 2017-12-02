The Seahawks on Saturday placed linebacker Josh Forrest on Injured Reserve and appear set to have 52 players on their active roster for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Seahawks made one move involving their 53-man active roster on Saturday, placing linebacker Josh Forrest on Injured Reserve with a foot injury suffered in the win at San Francisco last Sunday.

Forrest was picked up earlier this season to help out on special teams and he played 27 special teams snaps the last two games as well as one snap on defense against the 49ers.

The move leaves Seattle with just 52 players on its roster for Sunday’s game against the Eagles and it appears the Seahawks may go into the game at that number — the Seahawks did that earlier this season for a game against the Giants, as well.

One reason not to add another player is that that would also mean adding another salary and the Seahawks are way up against it salary cap-wise at the moment and probably want to get through this weekend cutting into it more — the Seahawks were listed on Saturday as having just $96,313 in available cap space for the rest of the season.

The lack of cap space is also why safety Kam Chancellor remains on the active roster — the team would have to pay him his salary even if he’s on IR and then replacing Chancellor would add to the cap.

Also, Seattle appears to have just five players who will be inactive Sunday for injury reasons (and now four, with Forrest on IR) so the Seahawks may not feel the need to fill the final roster spot since they have to find two more inactive players for the game, anyway.

The Seahawks on Saturday also released offensive lineman Isaiah Battle off the practice squad. That gives Seattle a practice squad opening heading into next week.