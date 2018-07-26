Chancellor has already Tweeted his career is over. But for contractual reasons he has to stay on the roster for now. And as expected, Earl Thomas was not present, making good on his plan to hold out.

As the Seahawks hit the field for the first practice of training camp Thursday morning, the team also made it official that Kam Chancellor won’t play in 2018. The team also waived defensive lineman Malik McDowell, a second-round pick in 2017 — and the team’s top choice in that draft — whose career comes to a disappointing and shockingly fast close as he never played after suffering injuries in an ATV accident last July.

The Seahawks also announced that cornerback DeAndre Elliott did not pass his physical. Seattle signed Kayaune Ross and Je’Ron Hamm to take the roster spots created by the moves with McDowell and Elliott.

And as expected, free safety Earl Thomas was not present, making good on his plan to hold out. The Seahawks will likely soon make a roster move with Thomas to put him on the Did Not Report list.

That Chancellor won’t play in 2018 is not a surprise, as Chancellor tweeted earlier this month that he has not been cleared medically to play football and indicated that his playing days are over.

But for contractual reasons, Chancellor remains on the team’s 90-man roster and it was expected the team would make a move with him prior to camp.

That move came Thursday as the team placed Chancellor on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, officially ending his 2018 season.

Chancellor has a contract that runs through the 2020 season, having agreed to a three-year extension with the team a year ago this week.

That contract includes an injury guarantee of $6.8 million for the 2018 season and $5.2 million for the 2019 season. Chancellor would give up that money if he retired, so he will remain on the team’s roster for now, but will not play. Seattle would also take a $19.5 million cap hit if it were to release Chancellor now. So he is likely to remain on the roster indefinitely and the team will re-evaluate options with Chancellor at a later date.

McDowell was taken with the 35th overall pick out of Michigan State but never recovered from injuries suffered in the ATV accident. Coach Pete Carroll at one point said McDowell suffered “a really bad concussion” among several other injuries. The team had foreshadowed he was not in their plans by giving his jersey number 94 to rookie Rasheem Green of USC.

Elliott made the roster in 2016 as an undrafted free agent but then suffered an ankle injury in the final preseason game in 2017 and spent the year on Injured Reserve.

Ross, listed at 6-5, 234 pounds, played receiver at Kentucky, signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in the spring. Hamm, who is heading into his third season in the NFL, spent the past two seasons with Washington and San Francisco, appearing in a total of six games while catching two passes for 13 yards. Hamm, also a receiver in college, went undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe in 2014 and spent that year on Washington’s practice squad.