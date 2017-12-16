The Seahawks on Saturday officially placed Kam Chancellor on Injured Reserve, ending his season.

The Seahawks finally made it official that safety Kam Chancellor’s season is over on Saturday, placing him on Injured Reserve. Seattle also waived third-year offensive lineman Mark Glowinski.

The Seahawks made the moves to open up two spots on the 53-man roster to add players at positions where the team needs depth, promoting linebacker Kache Palacio and cornerback Mike Tyson from the practice squad.

Palacio, who played at Washington State, is the second linebacker the team has added this week (the other being Paul Dawson) as the team is uncertain if starters Bobby Wagner (middle linebacker) and K.J. Wright (strongside linebacker) will be able to play against the Rams on Sunday, or if they do, at least adding depth in case of re-injury.

Wagner is questionable with a hamstring injury and Wright doubtful with a concussion and needing to pass through the league’s concussion protocol to be cleared to play. No player listed as doubtful by Seattle heading into the game has played for the Seahawks this season. But as of Saturday afternoon Seattle had not changed Wright’s game designation.

The additions of Palacio and Dawson give Seattle seven linebackers and five healthy ones. It is expected that Michael Wilhoite will start for either Wright or Wagner with the team needing to do additional shuffling if neither can go (meaning likely both Wilhoite and Terence Garvin starting inside and either D.J. Alexander or Dawson at strongside if both Wagner and Wright are out).

Tyson, meanwhile, provides overall depth in the secondary. A safety in college he has been used primarily as a cornerback by Seattle. While the Seahawks did not list any cornerbacks on its final injury report Friday, both Byron Maxwell and Justin Coleman were on the report during the week with shoulder issues. Tyson could also be added for special teams depth. His addition keeps Seattle with 11 defensive backs.

The team several weeks ago declared that Chancellor would not play again this season but had kept him on the 53-man roster largely for salary cap purposes (players on IR have to be paid and any new additions add to the salary cap) and because the team hadn’t needed the roster spot.

But this move now makes it official that Chancellor won’t return this season.

Glowinski, a fourth-round pick in 2015 out of West Virginia, started all 16 games in 2016 at left guard and the first two games of this season at right guard. But he then lost the job to Oday Aboushi, and then when Aboushi was hurt rookie Ethan Pocic stepped in relegating Glowinski to the bench. He had played on special teams only in the last three games and saw action in nine of 13 games this season overall.

His waiving leaves Seattle with eight offensive linemen with rookie Jordan Roos, second-year player Joey Hunt and Matt Tobin as the backups to the starting five of Duane Brown, Luke Joeckel, Justin Britt, Pocic and Germain Ifedi. Tobin has played both tackle and guard in the NFL and would likely be the primary backup at any of the tackle or guard spots against the Rams with Hunt as the backup center. Roos, an undrafted free agent out of Purdue, has yet to play a snap on the offensive line in the NFL.

The Seahawks appear to have essentially kept Roos instead of Glowinski and salary cap implications undoubtedly are a factor. Glowinski makes $615,000 this year (or $36,176 per week) to Roos’ 465,000 ($27,352 per week) and even that amount over the rest of the season might make a difference with the Seahawks as tight against the cap as they are (Seattle is listed as being $320,894 over the cap on the NFLPA’s public salary cap report).

The promotion of Tyson, taken in the sixth round out of Cincinnati, means that all four of the defensive backs the team selected in the 2017 draft are on the active roster for the first time, the others being cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safeties Delano Hill and Tedric Thompson.

Palacio was on Seattle’s practice squad all of last season and then was with the team throughout the preseason this year before being waived in the cutdown to 53 prior to the start of the regular season. He was re-signed to the practice squad on Nov. 22. He finished his WSU career with the 10th most sacks in school history, 16.