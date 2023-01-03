The Seahawks made an expected move Tuesday, putting middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve after he suffered an ACL injury in Sunday’s 23-6 win over the New York Jets.

Seattle signed tight end Tyler Mabry off the practice squad to fill Brooks’ place on the 53-man roster.

Mabry played in Sunday’s game after being elevated off the practice squad and caught a 7-yard pass — his first NFL catch and touchdown — in the second quarter.

Mabry is now the third tight end on the 53-man roster behind Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant after Will Dissly went on IR last week.

Seattle also signed receiver Connor Wedington and cornerback Chris Steele to fill two openings on the practice squad.

Wedington, a Sumner High grad, was in camp with the Seahawks in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford but did not make the 53-man roster after making three catches for 21 yards in the preseason. He was signed to the practice squad for a couple weeks in September of that year but then released.

He has also been on practice squads with Houston and the 49ers but has not been on a roster since being released by San Francisco in September.

Steele, who played at USC, was in camp this year with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent. After being released he signed with Miami’s practice squad but has not been on a roster since being released by the Dolphins in October.

The moves set Seattle’s roster at the maximum of 53 on its active roster and 17 on its practice squad as the Seahawks begin preparations for the regular-season finale against the Rams on Sunday at Lumen Field, a game they have to win to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.