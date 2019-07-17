The Seahawks made five health-related roster moves Wednesday as rookies officially reported for training camp.

Four rookies — all draft picks — were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list: linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, safety Marquise Blair, defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas and guard Phil Haynes.

Additionally, undrafted free agent rookie offensive lineman Demetrius Knox was placed on the non-football injury list.

Players can be activated off the preseason PUP list at any time, so this designation does not necessarily mean any of their injuries are serious. But players cannot go on the preseason PUP list once camp begins, so placing them on it now gives the team some potential roster flexibility down the road in case any of the injuries linger, or players have setbacks. Specifically, being on the PUP list now allows for the team to place them on the PUP list for the regular season. Players on the PUP list now count against the team’s 90-man roster limit, but players on PUP do not count against the 53-man roster limit in the regular season.

Blair, a second-round pick out of Utah, battled a hamstring injury at the end of the team’s offseason program while Burr-Kirven, a fourth-round pick out of Washington, sat out all of organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp after having sports hernia surgery.

Carroll said in June that he expected Burr-Kirven to be ready for the first practice of training camp July 25.

“He’s back running and he’s out, did the walk-throughs and stuff today, so he’s back, just not quite ready to do this workload,” Carroll said of Burr-Kirven on June 11.

The injuries to Haynes, a fourth-rounder out of Wake Forest, and Christmas, a sixth-rounder out of Florida State, are unknown.

Knox did not take part in any on-field drills during rookie minicamp or OTAs or veteran minicamp after having had surgery to fix a Lisfranc injury suffered last year at Ohio State (which would be why he would be on the non-football injury list because the injury did not occur while with the Seahawks).

Blair has been expected to compete for immediate playing time at safety, where the only sure thing is that Bradley McDougald will hold down one of the spots — either free or strong safety (he started 14 games last year at strong safety and two at free).

Haynes spent some time working with the starting offensive line during the offseason program when veterans D.J. Fluker and Mike Iupati were out.

Seattle’s veteran players report July 24 with the first practice of training camp set for the following day.