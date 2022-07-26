Seahawks place four on physically unable to perform list, finish signing draft picks

A day before the first practice of training camp, the Seahawks made a flurry of moves, including signing their last three remaining unsigned draft picks, placing four players on the physically unable to perform list, and waiving linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven with a failed physical designation. If he clears waivers, he will revert to Seattle’s injured reserve list but will have to sit out the 2022 season.

The three draft picks signed were second-rounders Boye Mafe and Ken Walker III and fourth-rounder Coby Bryant. That means all nine draft picks are now signed. Mafe is an edge player, Walker a running back and Bryant a cornerback. All picks now get standard four-year contracts with dollar amounts slotted based on where they were drafted. Mafe’s deal is worth roughly $9.3 million, Walker’s $9.2 million and Bryant’s $4.6 million.

The four players placed on the PUP list are cornerback Tre Brown, linebacker Jon Rhattigan, tackle Liam Ryan and linebacker Tyreke Smith.

Brown and Rhattigan are each still recovering from knee surgery last season while Ryan and Smith, both rookies, are recovering from what the team said were injuries suffered during the offseason program. Ryan suffered a lower leg injury while it’s unclear the nature of the injury to Smith, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State.

Players who go on the PUP list in the preseason can come off it at any time. Brown is viewed as a contender to start at cornerback if he gets healthy after starting three games last season as a rookie before suffering an injury in a November game against Arizona.

Advertising

Burr-Kirven, a former standout at Washington, suffered an ACL injury in a preseason game last August and missed the 2021 season. He was then scheduled to undergo another cleanup surgery in June, according to coach Pete Carroll.

The news, though, also meant that several players who were out with injuries in the spring are healthy, notably defensive back Marquise Blair and guard Gabe Jackson. Blair suffered a knee injury in October and missed the rest of the season, the second straight year he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Jackson, who started 16 games last season, had offseason knee surgery after missing the final game of the 2021 season.

The Seahawks also reportedly added one player to their roster, as Pro Football Focus reported Seattle will sign free-agent tight end Jake Hausmann, who played at Ohio State. Hausmann spent last season on practice squads with Detroit and the New York Giants before being waived by the Giants in May. He was one of a handful of players who had tryouts with the Seahawks this week.

Seattle still had three open spots on its 90-man roster as of Tuesday afternoon but is likely to fill those with camp beginning Wednesday.