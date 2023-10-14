The Seahawks made two roster moves Saturday, placing cornerback/safety Coby Bryant on injured reserve and elevating receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad.

That means the Seahawks will have 53 players on the active roster for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati and will have to make five inactive to get to the game-day limit of 48.

That only Thompson was elevated indicates that backup quarterback Drew Lock is healthy after missing practice Thursday with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable.

The Seahawks could have elevated Holton Ahlers off the practice squad had it wanted a third quarterback for Sunday’s game.

Bryant, a fourth-round pick in 2022 out of Cincinnati, started at the nickel spot in the Seahawks’ first two games of the season and was the team’s primary nickel corner in 2022, when he tied for third in the NFL with four forced fumbles.

He suffered a toe injury in a 37-31 win at Detroit and has not played since.

Going on the IR means Bryant will have to miss four games including the Cincy contest and will not be eligible to play again until a Nov. 12 home game against Washington.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll foreshadowed that a move might be coming with Bryant when he said Friday that “it might be a while’’ before he would be able to play again.

Bryant, had already been ruled out of Sunday’s game as well as fellow cornerback Artie Burns (hamstring).

Rookie Devon Witherspoon, who is serving a dual role working as the starting left cornerback in the base defense and moving inside in the nickel and dime, became the starting nickel in Bryant’s absence. Bryant was used at safety during camp, but the return of Jamal Adams means they have their top three safeties back.

Thompson’s elevation gives the Seahawks five receivers for Sunday’s game. Thompson has played in every game this season as a depth receiver and on special teams.

Along with Burns, guard Damien Lewis was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. If Burns and Lewis don’t play, then the Seahawks will have to declare three others as inactive Sunday.