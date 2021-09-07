With the Seahawks’ regular season opener now just five days away, the team made a number of roster moves Tuesday to solidify the cornerback, tight end and wide receiver positions.

Specifically, Seattle placed tight end Colby Parkinson and cornerbacks Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior on injured reserve. Each will be able to return after the third game of the season.

To take their place on the 53-man roster, Seattle promoted cornerback John Reid and receiver Penny Hart from the practice squad and signed free agent cornerback Bless Austin.

Seattle also signed cornerback Gavin Heslop to the practice squad and released tight end Mark Vital, a former basketball player at Baylor who is attempting to forge a football career and was signed by Seattle last week.

The moves give Seattle three tight ends on their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Colts — Will Dissly, Gerald Everett and Tyler Mabry, who was promoted from the practice squad on Monday in anticipation of the move with Parkinson, who is recovering from a broken foot.

Seattle also now has five receivers on its roster, same as it had for most of last season, with Hart joining Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain and rookie Dee Eskridge. Hart was on the 53-man all of last season but was waived in the cutdown to 53 this year then re-signed to the practice squad last week.

And the Seahawks, whose cornerback position has been a constant shuffle the past few weeks, have five cornerbacks on the 53 entering game week, three of whom have been acquired in the past two weeks. Those five are starters Tre Flowers (right) and D.J. Reed (left) and backups Reid, Austin and Sidney Jones, a former UW star acquired in a trade with the Jaguars last week.

Austin started 16 games for the Jets over the past two seasons before being waived in the cutdown to 53.

Reid was initially traded by Houston to Seattle on Aug. 25 for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023.

He was then waived in the cutdown to 53, which was reported to nullify the conditions of the trade, with the pick going back to Seattle.

But the Seahawks then re-signed Reid to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

A fourth-round pick out of Penn State in 2020, Reid played in 13 games, starting one, as a rookie for Houston a year ago. He had 145 defensive snaps and another 96 on special teams, and he figures to be a regular on special teams for Seattle.

Carroll on Monday praised Reid’s quick adjustment to Seattle’s defense.

“John Reid has done a really nice job,’’ Carroll said. “He plays really fast, is competing like crazy out here and has the ability play multiple spots.‘’

Warrior was claimed off waivers from the Ravens last week and had been practicing with the Seahawks so it’s unclear what his injury is.

Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, has been dealing with a knee sprain that held him out of the final preseason game, with Carroll indicating Monday he also may have another injury.

“It’s going to be a bit for him, too,’’ Carroll said. “He’s got a couple things we’re working on. None of them are debilitating. None of them are so serious. It’s just going to take some time. It’ll be a couple weeks.”

Parkinson, a fourth-round pick out of Stanford a year ago, was an early camp standout before suffering a break in his foot.

Carroll reiterated the injury is not something they are worried could impact Parkinson for the long-term, with the hope that holding him out now will mean he can return to full health more quickly.

“He’s on his way back, he just isn’t going to make it yet,’’ Carroll said Monday. “It’s a foot injury that you just have to work your way back at it and not overdo it and not mess it up along the way.”

Re-signing Heslop to the practice squad gives Seattle added cornerback depth.

Heslop was on Seattle’s practice squad all of last season and was elevated to the active roster for a win at Miami. He was with Seattle through the preseason this year, as well.

Under rules enacted last year that remain in place this season, teams can elevate two players each week off the practice squad to the active roster, giving teams the ability to have 55 on gameday, and 48 active as long as at least eight are offensive linemen.

As for Vital, a member of the Baylor team that beat Gonzaga for the NCAA title last spring, the team knew he would be a project and Carroll on Monday had said he’d shown some promise.

“He’s a good ballplayer,” Carroll said. “Looks very comfortable doing it. … He’s a very special athlete and talent, let’s see if he can make sense of it and put some of the skills he brought from his other game and competition to work here.”