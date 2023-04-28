RENTON — Rhasheda Bickley wore a cream-colored Seahawks hat, the sale-price sticker still affixed under the bill, as she sat in the second row of the auditorium at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, her daughter, her oldest son and her two young granddaughters fidgeting alongside her.

Up on stage, sitting next to Pete Carroll, was her youngest son, Devon Witherspoon, who during an introductory news conference Friday afternoon explained how his mom was responsible for his unlikely rise from a 140-pound high school point guard to a first-round NFL draft pick.

“I had hoop dreams,” Witherspoon said.

He had no interest in football after playing pee-wee ball. It took some prodding from for him to consider football again.

“Just one more year,” Bickley said she pleaded with her son before his junior year at Pine Forest High in Pensacola, Florida.

He finally relented.

“My mom convinced me,” he said. “And ever since that day I never looked back.”

“Good for mom,” Carroll said, acknowledging Bickley in the crowd. “Nice call.”

Carroll said it was an easy call selecting Witherspoon (with the No. 5 overall pick) and Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall) with the Seahawks’ two first-round draft selections on Thursday night.

Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba traveled very different paths to arrive in the NFL.

Witherspoon, after his delayed start to high school football, flew completely under the radar in recruiting circles as an undersized defensive back. He had zero stars and zero major-college scholarship offers, before eventually getting a shot to play at Illinois, and then blossoming an All-American cornerback as a senior last fall.

Smith-Njigba was a can’t-miss, five-star recruit playing in the highest classification of Texas high school football, the state player of the year who could have gone anywhere to play college ball. He settled on Ohio State and set Big Ten records during a sensational sophomore season in 2021.

Witherspoon was widely regarded as the top cornerback in this draft class, and Smith-Njigba was widely regarded as the top receiver.

Carroll, in getting to know them during the buildup to the draft, saw one common quality between them.

“There’s nothing like having that chip (on your shoulder) — that you got something to prove to bring out the best,” Carroll said. “And both of these guys have the makeup of the real competitive mentality, and you know how much we love that around here. … And I think both these young men are going to show you what it means to them and how important it is for them.”

At Ohio State, Smith-Njigba was a key figure in perhaps the most talent receiving corps in college football. Now he’ll team up with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in what could be the most talented receiving corps in the NFL.

“I’m excited to get in that room and learn and watch those guys,” said Smith-Njigba, whose family sat in the front row.

Witherspoon’s selection at No. 5 was a surprise for many. Cornerback was not considered a position of great need for the Seahawks, but Carroll said he saw something “rare” while scouting Witherspoon.

“Have you watched his highlight film?” Carroll said with a laugh.

At Illinois, Witherspoon earned a reputation as an aggressive and fearless player that belied his 6-foot, 180-pound fame. But beyond the on-field production, Carroll was struck by Witherspoon’s mentality when they sat down and watched film together during a pre-draft visit at the VMAC.

“I’m asking questions about why he did what he did on the plays that stood out and where was his vision and his insights into those moments and stuff, because I’m trying to figure out where it’s coming from,” Carroll said. “He had a real clear path to understanding why he’s taking the shots that he takes and why he’s willing to go beyond where other players will go, and that separated him in this draft as a player and a performer and a big-play guy. And I’m always looking for that.”

It was those instincts that prompted Carroll to compare Witherspoon’s makeup to that of Troy Polamalu, the Pro Football Hall of Fame safety whom Carroll coached at USC.

“It was obvious to me,” Carroll said, motioning to Witherspoon, “that we had a guy who was really special.”