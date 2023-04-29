Defensive end Mike Morris, Michigan

Drafted: Fifth round (151st overall).

Height: 6-5.

Weight: 295.

Birth date: April 22, 2001.

Hometown: Belle Glade, Florida (American Heritage High).

Three things to know about Morris

— Morris is listed at 6-5, 275, but said in a conference call with Seattle reporters shortly after he was drafted that he is now up to 295, close to what he was listed as at Michigan (292). Morris said he gained the weight at the advice of his Seahawks and his agent after his combine numbers indicated to teams that he’d be better playing on the line than on the edge.

“The Seahawks said they wanted me to get a little bigger, and my agent talked to me about it, said after the combine, it didn’t go well,” he said. “’They see the numbers, they see D-tackle or D-end, so just gain a little weight, and if you get drafted as an outside linebacker, you can lose it and you’ve done that before, so it won’t be hard.’ So, I did it.”

That means he comes to Seattle likely beginning his career as an end. Seattle has two other true ends on its roster in Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed.

— Morris had 7.5 sacks last season but battled a high ankle sprain the second half of the year which he said held back his production some. He had only four tackles and no sacks the last three games of the season.

“I feel like I didn’t really get to showcase who I really was in the last, back half of the season,” he said. “I have a big chip on my shoulder and I’m just ready to unleash everything that I have in a big Seahawks uniform. I’m so excited to be a Seahawk. I’m ready to get after it and be great.”

— Morris comes from a sporting family. His father, Mike Morris Sr., played offensive line at Florida State from 1987-91 and his older sister, Milan Bolden-Morris, played college basketball at Boston College and Georgetown where she earned a master’s degree in sports industry management. She is now pursing another master’s at Michigan and is a graduate assistant with the football team, working on the offensive side. Morris said it was “amazing” having his sister with the team last season.

“Being able to have someone I can rely on when I was there, having someone to talk to daily, having someone know what I’m going through and having someone on the coaching side just talking to me about what’s going on, stuff like that,” he said. “I was happy and thankful that she got to experience everything that I experienced at the University of Michigan last year.”

Quote to note

“It went really well. It was a great interview. It was great talking about football. Them trying to understand who I am as a person. I feel like everything went really well. I feel like that’s why I’m a Seahawk today. So, I’m excited, I’m happy.” — Morris on his meeting with the Seahawks at the combine.

What the scouts say

“With Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo off to the NFL, he stepped up as the Wolverines’ top pass rusher in 2022 and led the team in pressures, sacks and tackles for loss, which earned him the Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Award. As a pass rusher, Morris accelerates quickly with his first two steps and jars blockers off balance with his hands, although his high pads tend to work against him. In the run game, he has the frame, length and active hands to hold the point and anchor, but his run production was underwhelming (averaged just 1.5 tackles per game over the last two seasons).” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic.