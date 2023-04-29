The Seahawks continued to fill out their defensive line in the NFL draft Saturday, taking Michigan defensive end Mike Morris in the fifth round at No. 151 overall.

That was a selection the Seahawks got from the Steelers in a trade for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon before the 2021 season.

Morris made 11 starts for the Wolverines a year ago and had a team-high 7.5 sacks for a team that advanced to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Morris battled a high ankle sprain late in the season and said he is eager to show he is a better player than he might have looked in the final few games when he was ailing.

“They’re not wasting this pick,” he said in a conference call with Seattle reporters immediately after he was picked. “I’m going to give them everything I have. They’re getting a monster.

“… I didn’t really get to showcase who I really was in the back half of the season so I have a big chip on my shoulder so I’m just ready to unleash everything that I have in a big Seahawks uniform.”

Morris is listed at 6-5, 275 but told Seattle reporters he is now up to 295 pounds, saying the Seahawks and his agent encouraged him to gain some weight. That seems to indicate Seattle views him more as a base defensive end in the team’s 3-4 front.

“Anything they want me to play, I’m looking forward to it,” Morris said.

Morris is a native of Belle Glade, Florida, where he grew up playing on youth football teams coached by his father, Mike Morris Sr., who was an offensive lineman at Florida State.

Wrote NFL.com in its scouting report of Morris: “We won’t dismiss the production, size or the athleticism Morris shows on tape, but his disappointing NFL Scouting Combine testing should force teams to reevaluate him. He needs to crank up his intensity on a more regular basis, but his ability to take on blockers and create advantages flashes in every game. His run defense will trend ahead of the pass rush until he becomes more skilled with his hands and at creating angles of entry. Morris could have the versatility to play in odd or even fronts, but it might take a couple of years for him to hit his stride.”

The Seahawks earlier in the day drafted nose tackle Cameron Young of Mississippi State in the fourth round.

The Seahawks on Friday also drafted edge player Derick Hall of Auburn, so Seattle has now added three players to its defensive front.

