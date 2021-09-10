The 2021 NFL season is finally here, and with it renewed hope for postseason success for the Seahawks.
Will the hiring of Shane Waldron revitalize the offense — or at least give it consistency throughout the year? Will the defense be able to continue its hot streak from the end of last season?
Only time will tell.
Here are The Seattle Times sports’ predictions for these 2021 Seahawks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.