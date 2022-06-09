RENTON — The end of the Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp Thursday also meant the conclusion of the most significant portion of their offseason program.

All that remains is what coach Pete Carroll says is a “passing camp” next week devoted to mostly younger players. Many veterans were free to head out of town with the roughly two-month offseason program essentially over.

So where do things stand with the most important position battle, quarterback?

Pretty much where Carroll has portrayed it all along — veteran Geno Smith has the lead, but newcomer Drew Lock remains hot on his heels, with nothing to be determined until August after a few preseason games have been played, if then.

“They’ve been impressive,” Carroll said of Smith and Lock. “They’ve been really impressive. And it’s not been one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout.”

That led Carroll to conclude, “We’re in good shape at the position.”

Advertising

The true gauge of that statement, of course, won’t come until the fall when regular-season games are played.

And you probably wouldn’t expect the uber-positive Carroll to say anything else, especially given the gamble the Seahawks took in March by trading Russell Wilson.

Carroll said Smith has “gone with the first group throughout” but added that he and Lock have alternated in “situational opportunities.”

The team has said Smith earned the right to enter the offseason atop the depth chart because of his three years as Wilson’s backup and his play in three starts last season.

Carroll said that experience with the team and in the system of second-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron — which Smith said is similar to the one he ran in college at West Virginia — has been evident.

“Geno has been there,” Carroll said. “You can tell that. And he’s taken full advantage of that.”

Advertising

But Carroll said Smith’s lead in the competition is far from insurmountable.

“Geno’s still ahead, you can tell that, but it’s not going to be too much for Drew to be caught up,” Carroll said. “By the time we get through [training] camp he’ll be there. He’s really bright. It makes sense to him. He’s really sharp in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and all of that. So it’s just time that he needs, and there’s nothing we can do but gain some more of that.”

Carroll said he wouldn’t say how the team will divide things up in the preseason — if the two QBs could take turns starting in the three preseason games.

But he has said the team will do all it can to make the competition fair.

“This is just wearing T-shirts and stuff out here, so it’s not the real deal,” Carroll said. “… We’re just gonna see what happens (in camp). The games are going to be important, and everything will be important.”

Carroll said the team will try to create as many situations in practices in camp to evaluate Smith and Lock to force them to “make decisions, and they have to use the clock, and they have to use the field, and they’ve got to use the sticks (down marker) and all of the stuff that’s happen.”

Advertising

But if trying to replace the best QB in franchise history might seem daunting, Carroll insisted he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s gonna be a real battle,” he said. “It’s going to be really an exciting time for our team and for those guys in particular and for our people watching. I’m pumped up about it. I really am.”

Carroll says Allen not planning to sell

News last week that the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers had gotten a written offer to be purchased by a group led by Nike founder Phil Knight led to speculation about the Seahawks — both are owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust of which Allen’s sister, Jody, is the chair.

The Blazers tried to quickly quell any rumors by releasing a statement that said the team was not for sale.

Sources also told The Times that the Seahawks are not for sale, and that there is no indication they will be any time soon.

Asked about the Blazers report and if he’s received any indication from Allen on the future of the Seahawks, Carroll reiterated that the team is not for sale.

“She’s never entertained that thought at all,” Carroll said. “I haven’t heard her say that at all. I’m talking about our club, you know. I don’t know anything about the Trail Blazers. Fun to watch.”

Notes

Carroll said starting right guard Gabe Jackson sat out OTAs and minicamp to recover from offseason knee surgery. Phil Haynes typically took Jackson’s spot.

Receiver Dee Eskridge, a second-round draft pick a year ago who was an early standout in OTAs, was sidelined throughout minicamp because of what Carroll called “a hamstring thing that just kind of nagged him and he just couldn’t get through it. He did fantastic when he was out here, but unfortunately he has accumulated a lot of days where he wasn’t out here.”

Also out during much or all of minicamp were rookie running back Ken Walker III and receivers Dareke Young and Bo Melton.

Carroll said four players are at risk of not being ready for the start of training camp, all of whom had knee surgery last year — cornerback Tre Brown, defensive back Marquise Blair and linebackers Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan. Blair is also coming back from what Carroll called “bilateral abdominal surgery” and that it will be “a race against time” for Blair to be ready for camp.