Riq Woolen and DK Metcalf are both still sore.

But that was as far as coach Pete Carroll went with talking about the status of two of Seattle’s star players who were hurt in Sunday’s 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions, each leaving during the first half.

Metcalf returned and ultimately played 60 snaps, or 80%, via Pro Football Reference. Woolen played just 11 snaps before leaving the game and did not return.

Following the game, coach Pete Carroll characterized Woolen’s injury as in the chest.

Said Carroll on Monday: “He’s still sore, he’s sore today. We’re just one day at a time. There’s nothing that we need to do other than treat him, and then we see if he can make it back. We’ll take it one day at a time.”

As for Metcalf, who was reported as having a rib injury, Carroll praised the way that he returned to the game and played it out, including making two catches on the winning drive in overtime.

“Still sore,” Carroll said. ”But he had a pretty good day. He was upbeat today. He needs tomorrow, he needs Wednesday, he’s going to need a couple of days to quiet this thing down.”

There did not appear to be any other significant injuries in the game.

Carroll praises the work of Witherspoon

Sunday’s game marked the first start for rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who played the entire game on the left side.

Witherspoon played all 66 defensive snaps, via Pro Football Reference.

Witherspoon was at the center of one of the key plays of the game, a fourth-down stop when he tangled feet, as Detroit coach Dan Campbell put it, with tight end Sam LaPorta in the second quarter.

Later in the quarter, Witherspoon was called for a defensive pass interference penalty on a third-down play against Marvin Jones Jr. Detroit scored a touchdown on the next play.

Said Carroll of that play: “The receiver ran right up into him, and he settled right at the depth where the receiver was going to make his break. That just can happen sometimes. He did not torque the guy in any way, he really tried to get off him once the guy settled into him. I don’t know how he could’ve avoided that other than throw his hands up.”

But Witherspoon appears to now be the starter at that spot, ahead of Michael Jackson and Tre Brown — who filled in for Woolen on the other side.

“I didn’t see him be nervous at all,” Carroll said. “I thought he was in it from the start, wasn’t too big for him. He might’ve been internally tight, but he didn’t show it. His attitude doesn’t go that way. He was having fun, got involved, and had a couple of big wins. I think it’s a terrific first game that we got through. … The confidence that we’re growing accustomed [to] here as we learn him and get to play with him. He thinks he’s going to win his challenges; he’s going to come out on the good side of that. He’s got a really good attitude about that.”

Carroll also said, in general, Witherspoon showed the traits of why the team drafted him No. 5 overall.

Run game was ‘not consistent’

While Carroll liked much of what Seattle did with its offense working with backup tackles Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe, what he didn’t like was Seattle gaining only 82 yards on 25 carries.

“They did a really good job,” Carroll said of Forsythe and Curhan, who stepped in for the injured Charles Cross and Abe Lucas. “They were really steady, they held up their own. Handled all of the variety of things that we did, the protection, they did a really good job of. [They] played a good football game for us.”

But as for the run game, with Kenneth Walker III gaining only 43 yards on 17 carries, Carroll said: “We were not consistent. … We have to clear things up and get him downhill and make sure that we’re consistent. We just have to run the ball better and hit it more cleanly than we did.”

Carroll still believes in Myers

Kicker Jason Myers missed on two field-goal attempts in the second quarter and has missed on three in two games.

But Carroll said Monday he has not lost faith in Myers, signed in January to a four-year deal worth up to $21 million in the wake of making the Pro Bowl last season after hitting on 34 of 37 field-goal attempts.

“He’s been hitting the ball well in practice and all of that,“ Carroll said. “I just believe in him and trust him and figure he’s going to get on track. Unfortunately, the other day here it upset the rhythm of how we were making progress in the game. But like all of the rest of the issues that were presented to us, we just kept going and we’ll do the same with him. He’s a terrific kicker and we’re counting on him. He’ll come through.”

Notes

Carroll said the hope is safety Jamal Adams will practice fully this week and maybe be able to play in a week or two — the Seahawks host Carolina on Sunday and then play at the Giants the following Monday before having their bye.

“The plan is for him to have a full week of regular practice and take all the reps that we can get him,“ Carroll said. “That means no restrictions. I don’t foresee any problems with that. He looked great last week and was up for everything that we put in front of him, and he should be able to do that. Whether or not he plays, that’s a different story and we’re not talking about that yet. We just want to get through a week of practice and see how he does. Really with all of the fellas as they’re coming back, it’s always one day at a time. You take the day to see how he did, and you come the next day and see if you can keep making progress.

“We’re on alert for setbacks; for the guys to feel a little bit sore or a little encumbered from one day’s work and all that. Anyway, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m his best cheerleader. I can’t wait to see him get back out there and play so we’ll see what happens.”