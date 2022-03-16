RENTON — As tough as it was for the Seahawks to release middle linebacker Bobby Wagner last week — a decision coach Pete Carroll called “heartbreaking” — what happened next was almost worse.

Three days after his release was reported, Wagner took to Twitter to write, “Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back.”

On Wednesday, Carroll and general manager John Schneider took blame for Wagner feeling as if he had not been properly informed of his release.

“That’s on me,” Schneider said. “I own that. I wish I could have handled things better in that regard, from a communication standpoint. I owe it to him. The organization owes it to him.”

Releasing Wagner, 31, saved the Seahawks $16.6 million against the salary cap in 2022, and the move had been widely speculated for months.

Schneider indicated the team did not approach Wagner about redoing his contract, which had just a year remaining.

Asked if there was any other option for Wagner staying with the team other than playing out his contract, Schneider said, “I would say no.”

The news that Wagner would be cut was first broken Tuesday night on the day the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson by ESPN’s Adam Schefter who wrote the Seahawks “informed” Wagner “they are releasing him.”

Asked if the Seahawks had informed Wagner before that tweet, Schneider said “yes.”

Still, Schneider said the situation should have been handled better.

“I have too much respect (for Wagner) to have something like that happen,” Schneider said.

Carroll said one reason communication issues may have arose with Wagner is that Carroll was urging Schneider to try to figure out a way for Wagner to stay.

“I’m guilty, too, because I didn’t want it to happen,” Carroll said. “I wanted Bobby to stay with us forever. And so I was encouraging John, ‘Let’s see what all the options could possibly be. So maybe there’s a way out that we don’t have to do this, you know.’ … I was hoping, I was delaying as much as I could because I loved him so much.”

While the team decided that there was no realistic way to keep Wagner with that hit to the salary cap, Schneider did explore trade options for Wagner.

Schneider said that may have led to communication issues with Wagner, particularly since he is working as his own agent.

“It’s always somewhat awkward when a player represents himself,” Schneider said. “We’ve had some very high-profile individuals represent themselves here (Russell Okung and Richard Sherman being two others). And, you know, you never know exactly what’s going to happen at the end of the day.”

Schneider said the issue is when a player has an agent, any possible trade proposals can be run by the agent. But in this case, he would have to directly tell Wagner and tell him the team was considering dealing him, which could create issues if the trade then fell through.

Schneider referred to the agent in that situation acting as “a buffer.”

“To approach somebody and say there may be a possible trade would you consider this?” Schneider said. “And then (the trade falls through and) that player comes back to you, you know, that’s not a good situation.”

Schneider said the team had conversations with Wagner along the way about what could happen.

“We did speak with him,” Schneider said. “We did talk to him together. We walked through things. So it wasn’t like we didn’t speak with him. It was just the timing, right?”

Specifically, Carroll said the Seahawks “were supposed to meet with Bobby a couple days after that (releasing him) and the timing just didn’t work out right. And I regret that we didn’t do a better job timing-wise.”

While the Seahawks wanted to explore all trade options for Wagner before releasing him, they also wanted to make the move before the start of the new league year. Being released and becoming a street free agent gave Wagner eight days to latch on with a new team before players who became unrestricted free agents this week could sign with a team.

That has yet to happen, though several reports have stated Wagner has talked to the Dallas Cowboys, where former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the defensive coordinator. Another report said Wilson is attempting to recruit Wagner to Denver.

After his news conference Wednesday in Denver, Wilson tweeted a picture of himself with Wagner as Seahawks and wrote “To the greatest player I’ve ever had the privilege of playing with. The best is ahead!

As for how the Seahawks and how they will replace Wagner, Carroll said for now the heir apparent is fourth-year player Cody Barton, who played middle linebacker the final two games of last season after Wagner suffered a sprained knee.

“He’s the next man up,” Carroll said. “He’s worked really hard to position himself he’s always been in that backup spot. Wish him the best and again, let the competition play it out.”