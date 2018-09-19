Bobby Wagner is also expected to return at middle linebacker

The Seahawks Seahawks will have linebacker Mychal Kendricks for another week, coach Pete Carroll said during his regular weekly press conference Wednesday.

But the Seahawks on Wednesday also practiced without two starting members of their offensive line — center Justin Britt, who injured his shoulder Monday against the Bears, and left guard Ethan Pocic, who did not practice due to an ankle injury. It’s unclear when Pocic got hurt as he did not miss any snaps in the game against the Bears.

And, well, the Seahawks also added quarterback Russell Wilson to the injury report Wednesday with a hamstring issue. Wilson, though was also listed as fully participating in practice, seeming to indicate the injury isn’t a big deal — players have to be listed on the injury report if there is any concern that they have an injury that could cause them to miss any practice. Carroll did not mention any injury to Wilson either after Monday night’s loss at Chicago or when he talked to reporters Wednesday and Wilson also did not mention the injury. He did not miss any snaps against the Bears.

As for Kendricks, Carroll said the Seahawks have received word from the league that he will not be suspended by Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys and said Kendricks will play in the game. (Players who are on the roster as of Tuesday get paid for that weeks’s game, so any suspension usually comes early in the week).

The league is reviewing Kendricks’ case as he awaits sentencing early next year on a felony insider trading charge, and a report last week from ESPN stated that the NFL had decided on a suspension but that Kendricks is appealing and is allowed to play during the appeals process. Asked about that Monday, Kendricks said only that he is letting his counsel handle everything related to his legal issues.

Carroll said all he knows is that Kendricks can play Sunday but doesn’t know what his availability is beyond that.

“He’s playing this week,” Carroll said. “That’s what I know.” Carroll said that otherwise “we haven’t been in the back-and-forth conversation about anything about that yet.”

That means Kendricks is likely to start for another week at weakside linebacker as K.J. Wright did not practice on Wednesday and it seems unlikely he will return by Sunday. It would be the third game he has missed after having arthroscopic knee surgery three weeks ago.

But while Wright may not be back, Carroll said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner will return after missing the Chicago game with a groin injury. So that means Wagner and Kendricks likely starting at linebacker for Seattle against Dallas.

Should Kendricks be suspended, he could stay on Seattle’s roster but would not count against the 53-man active roster. He would not be paid while on suspension.

Here are other injury/personnel updates from Carroll:

Carroll said Britt “has a sore shoulder” and is “day-to-day” and that they’ll “see if he can play on the weekend. We’ll find out.” Britt was hurt while trying to recover a Russell Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter against Chicago. But while Carroll called Britt day-to-day, several other reports indicated he could have a longer-term injury. Joey Hunt filled in for Britt for the final series Monday, and could get the call again.

Carroll said before practice Wednesday that the Seahawks might also try Pocic at center. But that thought obviously goes out the window if Pocic’s ankle injury means he can’t play. Seattle on Wednesday also signed Marcus Henry to the practice squad, listing him as a center, indicating some degree of concern about the depth at that position. Henry was with the team for much of training camp and the preseason. “Pocic can play and Joey played well in the game so we are in good shape either way,” Carroll said before it became known that Pocic was injured.

Carroll said D.J. Fluker will practice on Wednesday and he is “hopeful” that Fluker will play Sunday for the first time since hurting his hamstring in the third preseason game at Minnesota. If healthy, Fluker figures to move into the starting spot at right guard, where J.R. Sweezy has played the last two games. If Pocic is needed at center, Sweezy could play left guard. Or if Pocic is out, the Seahawks would obviously need someone to step in at guard. Most logically that would be Sweezy.

Carroll said Doug Baldwin “had a good weekend” working out but did not have an estimate on his return. “He’s positive about it but there’s not to say about when he’s returning at this point,” Carroll said. “He’s looking at every day trying to get well.”

Carroll also said cornerback Tre Flowers is back to practice and will play Sunday, likely at right cornerback.

The Seahawks also listed safety Earl Thomas and defensive end Dion Jordan as sitting out for non-injury related reasons. Jordan played just 14 snaps against the Bears and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said Wednesday the team is still easing him back in after he missed all of the preseason with a stress reaction in his leg.