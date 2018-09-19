Bobby Wagner is also expected to return at middle linebacker

The Seahawks Seahawks will have linebacker Mychal Kendricks for another week, coach Pete Carroll said during his regular weekly press conference Wednesday.

Carroll said the Seahawks have from the league that Kendricks will not be suspended by Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys and said Kendricks will play in the game. (Players who are on the roster as of Tuesday get paid for that weeks’s game, so any suspension usually comes early in the week).

The league is reviewing Kendricks’ case as he awaits sentencing early next year on a felony insider trading charge, and a report last week from ESPN stated that the NFL had decided on a suspension but that Kendricks is appealing and is allowed to play during the appeals process. Asked about that Monday, Kendricks said only that he is letting his counsel handle everything related to his legal issues.

Carroll said all he knows is that Kendricks can play Sunday but doesn’t know what his availability is beyond that.

“He’s playing this week,” Carroll said. “That’s what I know.” Carroll said that otherwise “we haven’t been in the back-and-forth conversation about anything about that yet.”

That means Kendricks is likely to start for another week at weakside linebacker as K.J. Wright did not practice on Wednesday and it seems unlikely he will return by Sunday. It would be the third game he has missed after having arthroscopic knee surgery three weeks ago.

But while Wright may not be back, Carroll said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner will return after missing the Chicago game with a groin injury. So that means Wagner and Kendricks likely starting at linebacker for Seattle against Dallas.

Should Kendricks be suspended, he could stay on Seattle’s roster but would not count against the 53-man active roster. He would not be paid while on suspension.

