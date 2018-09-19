Bobby Wagner is also expected to return at middle linebacker
The Seahawks Seahawks will have linebacker Mychal Kendricks for another week, coach Pete Carroll said during his regular weekly press conference Wednesday.
Carroll said the Seahawks have from the league that Kendricks will not be suspended by Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys and said Kendricks will play in the game. (Players who are on the roster as of Tuesday get paid for that weeks’s game, so any suspension usually comes early in the week).
The league is reviewing Kendricks’ case as he awaits sentencing early next year on a felony insider trading charge, and a report last week from ESPN stated that the NFL had decided on a suspension but that Kendricks is appealing and is allowed to play during the appeals process. Asked about that Monday, Kendricks said only that he is letting his counsel handle everything related to his legal issues.
Carroll said all he knows is that Kendricks can play Sunday but doesn’t know what his availability is beyond that.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll says Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 'over-trying,' plus injury updates and more
- Where was Chris Carson in Seahawks' loss to Bears? Pete Carroll has an explanation --- or two
- Former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser resigns amid sexual-misconduct allegations
- All Seahawks show in Monday night loss to Bears is the extent of their decline
- Report: Russell Wilson's future with Seahawks 'remains uncertain'
“He’s playing this week,” Carroll said. “That’s what I know.” Carroll said that otherwise “we haven’t been in the back-and-forth conversation about anything about that yet.”
That means Kendricks is likely to start for another week at weakside linebacker as K.J. Wright did not practice on Wednesday and it seems unlikely he will return by Sunday. It would be the third game he has missed after having arthroscopic knee surgery three weeks ago.
But while Wright may not be back, Carroll said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner will return after missing the Chicago game with a groin injury. So that means Wagner and Kendricks likely starting at linebacker for Seattle against Dallas.
Should Kendricks be suspended, he could stay on Seattle’s roster but would not count against the 53-man active roster. He would not be paid while on suspension.
Here are other injury/personnel updates from Carroll:
- Carroll said starting center Justin Britt “has a sore shoulder” and is “day-to-day” and that they’ll “see if he can play on the weekend. We’ll find out.” Britt was hurt while trying to recover a Russell Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter against Chicago. But while Carroll called Britt day-to-day, several other reports indicated he could have a longer-term injury. Joey Hunt filled in for Britt for the final series Monday, and could get the call again. Carroll said the Seahawks might also try Ethan Pocic at center. Seattle on Wednesday also signed Marcus Henry to the practice squad, listing him as a center. Henry was with the team for much of training camp and the preseason. “Pocic can play and Joey played well in the game so we are in good shape either way,” Carroll said.
- Carroll said D.J. Fluker will practice on Wednesday and he is “hopeful” that Fluker will play Sunday for the first time since hurting his hamstring in the third preseason game at Minnesota. If healthy, Fluker figures to move into the starting spot at right guard, where J.R. Sweezy has played the last two games. If Pocic is needed at center, Sweezy could play left guard.
- Carroll said Doug Baldwin “had a good weekend” working out but did not have an estimate on his return. “He’s positive about it but there’s not to say about when he’s returning at this point,” Carroll said. “He’s looking at every day trying to get well.”
- Carroll also said cornerback Tre Flowers is back to practice and will play Sunday, likely at right cornerback.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.