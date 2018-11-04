In their first home game since Paul Allen's death, the Seahawks honored the man who saved the team with a pregame ceremony. They'll continue to do so all season with the "PGA" patch they debuted last week.

The field was painted with a PGA sign (Allen’s initials) with a 12 flag in between the 20-25-yard lines on each side.

Allen was also honored during the raising of the 12th man flag. A video of Allen played during the raising, but no official flag raiser was named. The flag went all the way up and then came back to half mast.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said he made sure to watch the tribute, saying, “It’s always good to represent him and to wear the Seahawks logo and represent him and who he is.’’

“I thought it was a special tribute,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “All of us wish we could do more. You feel so helpless at this point, but you do what you can do. So we gave him tribute and love the spirit that he stood for and what he brought to all of us. He affected all of us, everybody in this place was affected by Paul Allen and his wisdom and his charity and his love for this area.’’

The team will also wear a logo remembering Allen on uniforms for the rest of the season. Those debuted last week at Detroit.

