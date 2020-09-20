By

Seattle Seahawks (1-0)
vs. New England Patriots (1-0)

5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Live updates; Seahawks vs. Patriots

What to watch for when the Seahawks face the Patriots in Week 2

The oddest thing about Sunday night’s Seahawks-Patriots game will be the lack of fans as the two teams play in an empty CenturyLink Field with piped-in crowd noise.

It’ll be the first of at least three home games for Seattle at the CLink without fans.

Also odd, from a strictly football standpoint — the Patriots come in as four-point underdogs.

Take a closer look at Sunday's game here.

—Bob Condotta
Seahawks may have to be more balanced against Patriots, but Russell Wilson will still be at the center of it all

The last time the New England Patriots played in Seattle, Russell Wilson was a still-unproven rookie, starting just his sixth NFL game.

In his previous two games, he’d combined for five interceptions and just one touchdown, and if there was ever a time in his Seattle career when anyone might really have doubted him much it was in that stretch.

But on a rainy October afternoon, the legend of Wilson — which until that point consisted mostly of the fluky Fail Mary pass to beat Green Bay — began to truly grow.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

